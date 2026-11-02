A United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Newark returned to its departure airport shortly after takeoff after a flight attendant spotted a hijacking message on a passenger’s phone. Flight 1681 left Harry Reid International Airport late Saturday, October 24, with 150 passengers and six crew members on board. According to a Las Vegas police report reviewed by FOX5 Las Vegas, a flight attendant saw a message that began with the words “I’m gonna hijack” and alerted the lead flight attendant. The crew notified the captain after the aircraft climbed above 10,000 feet, following flight deck procedures.

Crew members followed cockpit security protocols and did not confront the passenger while airborne. The Boeing 737 returned safely to Las Vegas later that night. Airport officials confirmed that nobody was injured. United representatives described the incident as a “potential security concern,” while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the crew had reported a “passenger disturbance,” PEOPLE reported. Police met the aircraft after it landed and began investigating the message that triggered the turnaround.

What The Hijacking Text Allegedly Said

The message allegedly came from Dante Raymond Milne, 25, of Woodridge, New Jersey, who was sitting in seat 10C. The recipient, a passenger in seat 37D, told police that Milne had written, “I’m gonna hijack this b—- and crash ur row only,” per the arrest report obtained by FOX5.

A flight attendant told detectives she first noticed the two passengers exchanging texts during boarding, including derogatory comments about other people on the aircraft. She later spotted the message referring to a hijacking and alerted the rest of the crew. After the aircraft landed, police escorted both passengers off the plane to investigate.

Milne was arrested on October 25 on a felony charge of making a threat or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism. The Associated Press reported that the offense carries a possible sentence of one to 20 years in prison if convicted. The flight could not resume that night as the crew had reached its permitted duty time. United delayed the flight overnight, and it departed for Newark on Sunday morning, October 25.

Passenger Says Message Was Coworker Banter

During questioning, Milne told police he had visited Las Vegas for a three-day underwater-welding apprenticeship program. He said he drank beer and shots at an airport bar before boarding and intended to sleep during the flight. Milne told investigators he woke up to find out the plane was returning to Las Vegas.

He acknowledged exchanging messages with the other traveler, whom he knew from the training program, but initially could not recall what they said. The arrest report states, “Milne denied intending to hijack the aircraft, crash it, or harm anyone.”

Investigators said he characterized the message as poorly worded “banter between coworkers” and expressed remorse about the disruption. His attorney, James Gallo, told the Associated Press that he was reviewing the case and that Milne intends to plead not guilty. Milne was released after posting bond, with bail set at $20,000. Court records list a preliminary hearing for January 5, 2027.

The FAA also confirmed that it will investigate the incident. Its published guidance on unruly passengers states that interfering with a crew member’s duties violates federal law. The agency can impose civil penalties, while criminal prosecutions proceed separately. Milne’s criminal case remains pending.