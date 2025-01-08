A United Airlines passenger has been banned from the airline after peeing on another flyer during a long-haul flight. The incident, which occurred on December 27, 2024, shocked fellow passengers. Jerome Gutierrez, a business class passenger traveling from San Francisco to Manila, Philippines, experienced what can only be described as a nightmarish situation.

Approximately four hours into the 15-hour flight, Gutierrez abruptly awoke to find himself soaked in another man’s urine. Gutierrez’s stepdaughter, Nicole Cornell, told SFGATE, “He was asleep and buckled in and was surprised when he looked at the man and thought he was dreaming.” The reality, however, was far from a dream. Gutierrez found himself “soaked from his stomach down [to his feet] in that man’s urine.”

United Airlines’ Response To The Man Peeing On Another Passenger

United Airlines flight attendants responded to the situation by providing Gutierrez with a change of pajamas. However, they also advised him not to approach the perpetrator, fearing a potential confrontation that could escalate to violence.

A spokesperson for United Airlines confirmed the incident to The New York Post, referring to it as a “passenger disturbance.” The airline stated, “On December 28 we asked police to meet our flight when it arrived in Manila to address a passenger disturbance. We have banned this passenger.”

Despite the airline’s actions, Cornell expressed dissatisfaction with how United handled the situation. She stated, “I am so disgusted and in shock with how United Airlines handled this! That is a biohazard, and the plane should’ve turned around to address this issue.”

The passenger responsible for the incident reportedly apologized to Gutierrez and pleaded with him not to press charges. However, the long-term consequences for the offending passenger extend beyond potential legal ramifications, as they now face a ban from United Airlines. This incident joins a growing list of bizarre and disruptive behaviors witnessed on flights in recent years.