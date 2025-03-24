An incident aboard a United Airlines flight from Tulum, Mexico, to Houston, Texas, has led to a federal lawsuit against the airline and several government agencies. According to The Guardian, the lawsuit was filed by two Orthodox Jewish passengers, Yisroel Liebb and Jacob Sebbag. It alleges that a United pilot forcibly removed Liebb from the airplane’s bathroom while he was experiencing constipation, exposing him to other passengers and subsequently subjected both men to discriminatory treatment.

The Bathroom Incident

The lawsuit, filed on March 22, 2025, in Manhattan federal court, states that the event occurred on January 28, 2025. Liebb had been in the bathroom for approximately 20 minutes when a flight attendant asked Sebbag to check on him. After Liebb explained his situation and assured that he would be out soon, the pilot allegedly became involved.

About 10 minutes later, the pilot approached the bathroom and demanded that Liebb leave immediately. When Liebb responded that he was finishing up, the situation escalated dramatically. The pilot allegedly broke the lock on the door and forced it open, pulling Liebb out. Liebb’s pants were still around his ankles, exposing his genitalia to nearby passengers, flight attendants, and Sebbag.

The complaint further alleges that the pilot made “scathing remarks about their Judaism, and how ‘Jews act'” while forcibly pushing both men back to their seats. The ordeal didn’t end with the flight. Upon landing in Houston, approximately six Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers boarded the plane. They escorted Liebb and Sebbag off in handcuffs.

The lawsuit states that when Liebb asked why they were being detained, an officer tightened his handcuffs and responded, “This isn’t county or state. We are homeland. You have no rights here.” CBP officers paraded both men through the terminal, detained them, and searched their luggage, causing them to miss their flight. The plaintiffs allege that they suffered “physical injuries, great discomfort, extreme emotional distress and public embarrassment.” Liebb also feels “sexually violated and embarrassed after having been publicly exposed in the nude.”

Legal Action Against United Airlines

The lawsuit, filed by the Law Offices of Christian Martinez, PLLC, cites Montreal Convention violations protecting air passengers from harm. It accuses United Airlines, the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the Transportation Security Administration of physical harm, unlawful detention, and religious discrimination.

United Airlines has declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. Hilton Beckham, the CBP assistant commissioner for public affairs, stated, “CBP Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on a flight at the request of the airline. Due to the ongoing litigation, we are unable to provide any further comment.”