In a recent Instagram post, Travel Noire’s Instagram community revealed their most unhinged travel hacks.

The tips ranged from ways to score discounted airfare and get through TSA faster to strategically packing and maximizing your travel experiences.

Some were quirky and savvy, while others were more shady and controversial. Of the more off-kilter were:

“[I pack] an empty pillowcase just in case I need to remove items I’ve packed, [so I can] stuff [them] into the pillowcase. TSA doesn’t count it as a bag, so boom – extra carry-on.”

“For long flights, I fast a day before the flight and won’t eat until right before so that I can sleep and avoid really needing the bathroom.”

“[I get] a wheelchair to go through TSA faster when I’m running late and the lines are long.”

A more striking confession read, “Okay – I book right after there is some sort of disaster. Less people want to go to [that location and] flights are likely to be cheaper. And safety measures go up a notch. The only time I didn’t do this was during COVID.”

What Other Unhinged Travel Hacks Were Shared?

As mentioned, many of the hacks revolved around optimizing travel experiences.

Blavity founder Morgan DeBaun chimed in on how she ensures she’s fueled and satisfied before jet-setting. The media mogul explained that she’ll usually order takeout before hopping on a flight because sometimes airplane food doesn’t cut it.

She said, “[I] order DoorDash before I leave for the plane, so if I’m going to have expensive food, it’s at least delicious!”

Meanwhile, others noted how they finesse flying. One person said they request “same day upgrades at the counter. It definitely elevates your experience, and timed right, can cost substantially less.”

A comment left by a community member included a TN writer- and staff-approved hack for saving money on airfare. The person explained, “When I travel out of the country, I purchase tickets on that country’s website. So if I’m going to Europe, I purchase from Expedia.eu. My husband & I flew to Italy $750 total [roundtrip] from LAX, versus $1500.”

See the post below.