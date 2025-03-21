There’s no better time than now for a great travel hack because travelers can’t catch a break. Southwest Airlines recently announced it’s getting rid of its iconic perk of free checked bags. Southwest’s announcement comes as airlines have quietly increased baggage fees over the last few years.

American and United charge $40 to check a bag at the airport. JetBlue’s baggage fees vary between off-peak and peak travel seasons, and if you check a bag within 24 hours of departure, the first bag can cost $50 during peak season for certain fare classes.

In 2024, Delta Air Lines sparked outrage after overhauling its status program, making status harder and more expensive to achieve and maintain. Previously, Silver status required $3,000 Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs), but the first tier of status now costs $5,000.

Inflation is making matters worse. Experts warn that inflation will increase the cost of airfare, accommodations, car rentals, and dining. It’s a tough pill to swallow.

Despite the anticipated financial pain points, the Travel Noire team has tips to help you save money — and your sanity — as costs continue to rise. Our writers and editors go even further, sharing advice on planning your best vacation.

Here are eight travel hacks that Travel Noire writers swear by.

Travel Hacks For Saving Money

1. Book Flights In The Airline’s Home Currency

“Back in the day, I used to book my international flights in the currency of the airline’s home country to take advantage of cheaper fares. I would do it with Norwegian, but I think it also works with other airlines,” writer Natasha Decker says.

2. Use Budget Airlines For Intra-Europe Travel

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from nearly a decade of living in Europe, a little strategy goes a long way regarding flights and accommodations,” writer Faith Katunga adds. “One of the best tricks is to take advantage of EasyJet’s low-cost fares. This budget airline connects almost every major city in Europe, and if you book as soon as a new flight drops, you can snag tickets for next to nothing. Since flights within Europe are way cheaper than transatlantic ones, consider flying into a major hub like London, Paris, or Rome and then booking a separate, budget-friendly flight to your final destination.”

3. Maximize Travel Credit Card Rewards

“I refuse to purchase anything, especially essentials such as gas, food, and utilities, without my travel credit card,” contributor Mitti Hicks says. “I have a few travel cards, but I earn 3 points per $1 spent on dining and online grocery orders on my Chase Sapphire Card. Points always add up. I traveled to Nairobi, Kenya, from Chicago strictly on points. I also redeem points for hotel stays and flight upgrades.”

Hacks For Planning A Trip

4. Plan a Culture-Immersive Itinerary

“To make a simple yet effective itinerary, always book a history tour, cooking class, and local spa day to learn about the destination’s culture firsthand,” says writer Kristina Lopez.

5. Tap Into Local And Expat Communities

“Check to see if there are any expat groups on social media or other community groups at the destination you’re heading to,” says Hicks. “These groups are handy, especially for solo traveling. You will find that people within the community have incredible recommendations and insights outside of what you see on social media. It creates an authentic experience.”

Avoiding Jet-Lag Hacks

6. Choose Night Flights To Combat Jet Lag

“I always book an early evening or night flight to avoid jet lag from international flights. This allows me to sleep on the plane and wake up to match the destination’s time zone. This strategy has saved me from so much fatigue every time,” Lopez adds. “Also, drink a hydrating electrolyte mix (I’ve liked the South Korean Mizu Lab mix recently) before, during, and after the flight. This does wonders to combat exhaustion and keep your skin hydrated throughout the trip.”

Safety Travel Hacks

7. Stay Safe And Connected While Traveling

“Do not travel with strangers or people you just met. If you’re on a group trip, stay together for the entire time,” social media managing editor Jasmine Joseph says. “Take pictures of you and your friends’ passports and identification cards so you have them just in case. Share your friends’ phone and device locations using Apple’s ‘Find My’ feature. Keep an Apple AirTag in your suitcase.”

8. Don’t Skip Travel Insurance And Embassy Registration

“It’s not worth it to skip out on travel insurance. Every time we travel, we run the risk of something happening. It gives me peace of mind to know that I have a way out in the case of an emergency,” Hicks says. “Also, register your travel plans with the U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) takes 20 minutes. Still, it allows the embassy or consulate to contact you if there’s an emergency like a natural disaster, civil unrest, or a family emergency.”