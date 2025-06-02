Uber is revolutionizing how diners experience restaurants with its new partnership with OpenTable. The alliance will transform the Uber Eats app into a comprehensive dining hub this fall. This new feature, aptly named “Dine Out,” will empower users to discover trendy restaurants and secure coveted reservations. It will also schedule rides to users’ dining destinations, all within a single app experience.

The update represents Uber’s strategic expansion beyond its core ridesharing and food delivery services. It creates a seamless end-to-end dining experience that addresses the entire customer journey from discovery to transportation. Restaurant-goers will particularly appreciate the streamlined process that eliminates the need to juggle multiple apps when planning a night out.

How The New Uber Dine Out Feature Works

The Dine Out section within the Uber Eats app creates a centralized dining hub. Here, users can browse local restaurants, view available reservation times, and book their table with a single tap. After securing a reservation, customers can immediately schedule an Uber ride to arrive at the perfect time. This ensures a hassle-free dining experience.

The integration eliminates the traditional friction points of dining out: finding a restaurant, securing a table, and arranging transportation by combining these tasks in one intuitive interface. Uber One members will enjoy exclusive privileges, including priority access to popular restaurants and prime reservation slots. Meanwhile, OpenTable VIP members who have booked at least 12 reservations within a year will receive a complimentary six-month trial of Uber One.

The cross-platform benefits extend further, as OpenTable members can use their loyalty points on both Uber and Uber Eats services, maximizing value across both ecosystems. The Dine Out feature will initially roll out in major markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, in the fall of 2025. This strategic expansion arrives as competitors like DoorDash make similar moves into the on-premise dining space. DoorDash recently announced plans to acquire reservation platform SevenRooms to grow its in-restaurant presence.