During its first week back in office, the Trump administration has targeted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Aviation Security Advisory Committee (ASAC).

ASAC is with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The advisory committee was established in 1989 following a terrorist attack on Pan Am Flight 103 the year prior. ASAC counsels the TSA on aviation security, and many of its recommendations have been adopted over the past 35 years. Stakeholder groups represented in the committee include airlines, aviation worker unions, airport operators, and more.

On January 21, ASAC members received a memo stating that their memberships had been terminated, according to the Associated Press. While the advisory committee itself will remain, there will no longer be members to conduct its work, making it defunct. The reasoning for scraping the members was allegedly explained as a “commitment to eliminating the misuse of resources and ensuring that DHS activities prioritize our national security.”

Also major in the aviation world, TSA Administrator David Pekoske has been fired under Trump’s latest administration. Trump appointed Pekoske during his first term as president, and the TSA leader was reappointed during the Biden administration.

What Else Should I Know About Trump’s Changes In The Aviation World?

Victims of Pan Am Flight 103 say that the DHS’ memorandum on ASAC means that the advisory committee “will cease to exist.”

“Today’s action by the Trump Administration will undermine aviation security in the United States and across the globe,” said Kara Weipz, president of Victims of Pan Am Flight 103, Inc.

It’s unclear what other committees were impacted by this week’s DHS changes, or what else Trump’s second term has in store for the aviation industry. Benjamine C. Huffman, Acting DHS Secretary, reportedly stated, “Future committee activities will be focused solely on advancing our critical mission to protect the homeland and support DHS’s strategic priorities.”