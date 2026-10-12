The Adderall in your carry-on is a routine prescription in the United States and, according to Japan’s Narcotics Control Department, an illegal drug in Japan, where medication containing amphetamines is prohibited and travelers risk arrest even when they hold a valid American prescription. The pharmacy label with your name on it means a great deal to a TSA agent in Atlanta and very little to a customs officer at Narita, since every country keeps its own list of what counts as a narcotic, a psychotropic, or a meth precursor, and those lists overlap far less than most of us assume.

Julie Hamp found this out as one of the most senior executives at a Japanese company. Toyota had just moved her to Tokyo as its chief communications officer when Japanese authorities discovered 57 oxycodone tablets in a parcel addressed to her, and she was arrested on June 18, 2015, on suspicion of importing the painkiller. Her American prescription settled nothing, since, as Reuters reported, bringing oxycodone into Japan requires prior government approval, and the patient has to carry it in person. She resigned from Toyota, and after 20 days in custody, prosecutors declined to indict her. An official from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office told The Wall Street Journal she had already undergone “a certain level of social punishment,” and prosecutors weighed her resignation when deciding whether to let her go.

Common Prescriptions That Could Cause Trouble Abroad

Most travelers who end up explaining a pill bottle at a border have no multinational behind them, and the restrictions at the center of Hamp’s case reach well past opioids. Depending on where you land, a sleeping pill, a decongestant, or a month of ADHD medication might need a permit, fall under a quantity cap, or be refused at the door, and some of those rules follow you into a layover the moment you pass through immigration.

The CDC’s Yellow Book chapter on restricted medications, published in its 2026 edition, names the usual suspects. Narcotic painkillers like hydrocodone and oxycodone call for particular caution, along with sedatives like alprazolam and diazepam, and even zolpidem, which plenty of people take for jet lag, requires permission in some countries and is banned outright in others.

Pseudoephedrine, the decongestant in many American cold medicines, is illegal in some countries because it is used to make methamphetamine. The CDC also flags the assumption that catches careful people, which is that a drug the DEA doesn’t schedule is fine everywhere, when a medication that isn’t controlled in the United States may still be prohibited elsewhere. Getting it wrong, the agency warns, might mean travel delays, confiscation, being denied entry, or arrest.

Medication Restrictions In Japan, The UAE, And Singapore

Japan’s strict approach to ADHD medication makes it particularly important for American travelers to check their prescriptions. Adderall is prohibited, while Vyvanse, which contains lisdexamfetamine, requires advance permission from the Narcotics Control Department. For most other medicines, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare allows up to one month’s supply of prescription drugs and two months of nonprescription medicines without paperwork. Larger quantities of eligible medicines generally require an Import Confirmation through the ministry’s online system. The Japanese Embassy in Washington recommends applying at least two weeks before departure. Eligible injectable medications, including some GLP-1 treatments, are subject to a separate one-month allowance.

A connection through Dubai may also require preparation, especially if the itinerary includes an overnight stay at the airport. The United Arab Emirates transferred oversight of travelers’ controlled medicines to the Emirates Drug Establishment in December 2025. Its electronic pre-approval is free and optional for visitors, who should carry their prescription and medical report and check customs declaration requirements. Passengers remaining in the airport’s transit area do not need approval, but those leaving for a hotel must comply with the country’s entry requirements.

Travelers heading to Singapore have a more generous allowance for most medicines, with the Health Sciences Authority permitting up to three months’ supply of eligible medications without advance approval. Certain controlled substances still require an application at least two weeks before arrival, along with supporting medical documentation. Passengers connecting through Singapore without clearing immigration are exempt from the approval requirement, although prohibited medicines, including cannabis extracts and medications in chewing gum form, remain restricted even in transit.

How To Check Your Medication Before You Fly

Start with the generic name on each bottle, since brand names change at the border, and Japan’s ministry, the UAE’s list, and Singapore’s portal all search by active ingredient. The CDC admits no single database covers every country and advises travelers to check several sources. The best starting point is the International Narcotics Control Board’s traveler pages, which outline country requirements for narcotics and psychotropics. However, the CDC notes the site relies on questionnaires filed by country officials, so some entries lag behind the law.

The State Department’s country pages and your destination’s U.S. Embassy site fill gaps, and for anything specific, the destination’s own health ministry is the authority that matters at the border. Packing advice is less glamorous and more consequential. The CDC recommends a doctor’s letter listing each medication, its generic name, dosage, and the condition it treats, and it publishes a template your physician can fill in. Keep everything in original labeled containers, since daily pill organizers make medications hard to identify and should wait until you’ve arrived.

Medicine belongs in your carry-on, partly so it doesn’t vanish with a lost suitcase and partly because you’ll be standing there if customs finds something problematic. If a prescription you rely on turns out to be banned at your destination, take that to the prescribing doctor well before departure, because swapping or stopping a medication on your own carries its own risks. And don’t ship your supply ahead of you, since mailing medication to a destination is often illegal and counts as importing it. That was how Hamp’s pills arrived in Japan, in a parcel she mailed to herself from the United States.