“The Buccaneers” is not just your next period drama obsession – it is an elevated exploration of scandalous secrets, swirling gowns and an ocean of opulence. This series was initially released on Nov. 8, 2023, and has a fresh-faced cast led by actresses like Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe. It follows young American women out on a mission to secure a titled English husband in the height of the London high society season. While the series’ performances and plot twists keep viewers hooked, it also reimagines Edith Wharton’s final and unfinished novel of the same name with an engaging visual flair.

The luxurious and atmospheric backdrop of “The Buccaneers” sets the stage for a culture clash unlike anything the girls have ever seen. Even as transplants into the British aristocracy, proper society does not stand a chance against the five main characters’ modern sensibilities. And the show’s grand English manors, sweeping coastal vistas and affluent flair are a part of its greater narrative tapestry too, helping to establish the contrast between cultures. Here’s what we know about “The Buccaneers” filming locations in Scotland, plus tips for planning your next trip there.

Where Is ‘The Buccaneers’ Set?

The setting of “The Buccaneers” is unique in a multitude of ways. Firstly, it takes place in the 1870s, but it also transcends different cultures. Since the show’s premise follows young American women who are sent to England, viewers get a glimpse of that transition. The show is set in New York and England at different times, but filming didn’t occur in either location. In real life, as the National Trust for Scotland confirms, it was filmed in different areas of Scotland.

However, the series’ setting was depicted tastefully since it was done with high intention. Granted, creating two different continents is no easy feat. As the production designer Amy Maguire shared in conversation with Country and Town House, “We wanted New York to feel not necessarily gaudy, but definitely an ostentatious display of wealth. But with the UK, the spaces needed to be rooted in ancestry and with a level of formality – tonal colour matches, silk panelling and that sort of thing.” With these big contrasts, it is no surprise that such grand settings were depicted since the American nouveau riche and British upper-class cultures have such distinct looks.

Where Is The Castle In ‘The Buccaneers’?

(Dav Doh/Unsplash)

In “The Buccaneers,” one of the central settings is Tintagel Castle, which is the ancestral estate of the brooding Duke of Tintagel, Theo (Guy Remmers). His character represents the upper echelon of British society. When he becomes romantically involved with ​​Annabelle “Nan” St. George (Kristine Froseth), an ascension in the ranks is on the horizon.

If you’re hoping to plan a trip to the stunning location showcased on-screen yourself, check out the Scottish Drumlanrig Castle. It is located in Dumfries and Galloway, which is about an hour and a half away from Glasgow. It is affectionately known as “the pink palace” in real life, so it is a magical destination for many visitors.

Planning Your Trip To Glasgow And Edinburgh

(Samantha Sheppard/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Many scenes for the show were captured throughout Glasgow and Edinburgh, including the Duchess’ private ball. Most of what unfolded in these areas of Scotland depicts affluent family homes or grand ballrooms.

Best Time to Visit: Glasgow and Edinburgh are only about an hour away, so the best time to visit them often overlaps. For a comprehensive range, we recommend planning your adventures in April, June or September.

Transportation Options: If travelers want to explore both popular cities during their visit, the best way to get around is via train or bus services. While buses are more popular since they are cheaper, travelers can reach their destination quicker via train (45 minutes). If visitors do not mind having trouble parking when the city center is crowded, renting a vehicle is the next best option.

Many different locations in these nearby cities were used to create believable estates on screen, both inside and outside. For example, the interiors for Tintagel’s ancestral home were captured at the Hopetoun House, according to Atlas of Wonders, while exteriors were captured elsewhere. This location is on the outskirts of Edinburgh (a 25-minute drive away, but technically in South Queensferry). It was considered one of the finest 17th-century Scotland homes and can be rented for special events like weddings. If “The Buccaneers” inspires couples, this venue may be where their own love story unfolds.

Producers needed a city with just as striking architecture and historical significance to depict New York. This is why the city of Glasgow was perfect. The Glasgow City Chambers and side streets found their way into the series as New York surroundings. For big fans, visiting the nearby University Cloisters, which have aesthetically pleasing arches, is a great opportunity to snap photos, per Visit Scotland.

Things to Do: These cities have plenty to offer!. In Glasgow, two of the most popular places to visit include the Glasgow Botanic Gardens and Glasgow Science Centre. While in Edinburgh, the National Museum of Scotland and Edinburgh Old Town are among favorite places to visit.

Where to Eat: For a delicious and central bite in Glasgow, Miller & Carter Glasgow or The Butterfly and the Pig are great places to check out. They offer options for an array of budgets and appetites. In Edinburgh, ​​Dishoom Edinburgh is a casual Indian cuisine option, while The Dome offers an upscale European dining experience.

Where to Stay: For first-time visitors, some of the best areas to stay in Glasgow include the city center, the West End or Merchant City. In the popular city center, the CitizenM Glasgow hotel or easyHotel Glasgow City Centre are good options, known for their upscale features and affordability, respectively. In the central areas of Edinburgh, the Scotsman Hotel or Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh City Centre by IHG are comfortable accommodation options.

Exploring Lothian And The Coastlines Of Scotland

(Kristin Snippe/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The Brightlingsea family Townhouse (where Conchita relocates) and a New York family home (from before Conchita’s move) were captured in Lothian, as Love From Scotland reports. The scenes captured in these filming locations helped to establish the different aspects of life in the English countryside, while also keeping the affluent aesthetic.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Lothian and other coastal regions depends on each traveler’s priorities. For some of the most pleasant weather and fewer crowds, the best time to plan a trip is between late spring and early fall (May to September).

Transportation Options: ScotRail is a dependable option that operates in the towns of Lothian and other areas of Scotland. Lothian Buses is one of the main public transportation service providers, thanks to its convenience. Alternatively, travelers can take taxis or rent a car.

Just a short distance away from Edinburgh is another filming location you might recognize from “The Buccaneers.” Lothian is one of the destinations that was thoroughly utilized to create the setting of the show. Midlothian and East Lothian were the main areas utilized by the cast and crew. In the latter, Newhailes House and Gosford House were both used for “The Buccaneers,” per Love From Scotland.

These two filming locations helped to set the scene for some magical moments. Gosford House is even a wedding venue and features 5,000 acres of land on the coast. This means that travelers can experience the property for themselves. The mesmerizing coastlines of Scotland also created romantic and dreamy backdrops for the American girls to stake their claim on the most eligible bachelors. Alternatively, the Midlothian locations, Arniston House and Preston Hall, are also lovely estates worth visiting, given the opportunity.

Things to Do: Aside from taking in the striking natural beauty of the countryside, there are a few interesting things to do around Lothian. The Scottish Seabird Centre and National Museum of Flight are popular attractions just a 15-minute drive from each other (in East Lothian). For Midlothian activities, there are more outdoor and historical attractions available. The stunning ​​Rosslyn Chapel and National Mining Museum Scotland are two of the most popular things to do.

Where to Eat: In East Lothian, there is The Waterside Bistro in Haddington and Tyneside Tavern and Mazzoli Italian Kitchen, which both have affordable prices. Alternatively, the Beetroot Bar & Grill and Stewart Brewing Beer and Pizza Kitchen of Midlothian are also highly rated.

Where to Stay: The Maitlandfield House Hotel is in the heart of East Lothian, while the Linton Hotel & Steak House offers a cozy yet affordable option. To stay in Midlothian, The Original Rosslyn Inn and Laird & Dog Inn are some well-rated options. They are just about a 15-minute drive away from the central area of Edinburgh.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “The Buccaneers” show queer?

Technically, the entire show isn’t queer, but season one featured a queer storyline. Mabel Elmsworth (Josie Totah) and Honoria Marable (Mia Threapleton) fall in love, which many viewers hope to see more of in season two. As Vulture describes, “They gaze at each other, they share feelings, they lightly touch”, and fans are going crazy for the queer representation in this period piece.

How many episodes of “The Buccaneers” are there?

There are eight episodes per season, with all of season one currently streaming on Apple TV+ now. Season two will continue to roll out over the summer, showcasing more romantic drama and Scotland scenery.