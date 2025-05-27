As women, we’re often taught that our value lies in how much we can give, how many roles we can fill, and how well we can endure. As a Black woman, and specifically, as an African woman, this expectation is magnified and woven into culture and tradition. It often leaves little room for rest, softness, or indulgence. But I’ve learned, through experience and necessity, that our joy, our rest, and our wellness are not optional. They are essential. They are ours to claim.

As a passionate traveler and journalist based in Europe, I’ve made it part of my life’s mission to explore and amplify the kinds of experiences that invite women like me to lean into personal care, luxury, stillness, and joy. I want my life and work to be a mirror, a map, and a reflection of possibility. Most importantly, I want it to be a guide for those eager to know what else is out there. We deserve wellness, ease, and elevation. It’s our birthright.

So when the opportunity came to experience Rosewood Munich, a property known for its elegance and deep commitment to wellness through its Asaya Spa, I took it as a sign. It was a chance to reclaim time for myself, to step into a space that mirrored the kind of life I’m constantly pushing myself and encouraging others to explore: one of ease, care, and comfort that doesn’t need to be earned. I arrived in Bavaria to relax and was more than ready to give myself permission to exhale.

Finding Calm In The Center Of The City

Credit: Faith Katunga

Rosewood Munich sits quietly in the heart of the Old Town, with the elegance of a historic palace and the warmth of a home. Think grand staircases, high ceilings, soft natural light, and contemporary touches that don’t fight with the past. The moment I stepped through the doors, I could feel the energy shift. There was no stiff formality, just a quiet attentiveness, a natural warmth that made me feel instantly at ease. Not performative or scripted, just real people making you feel welcome in a space designed for your peace.

During a tour of the hotel, Frederik Mast, a Sales Executive at Rosewood Munich, asked about my plans during the stay. I told him honestly: I just wanted to take it easy. Without missing a beat, he smiled and said, “Exactly, cause we don’t want to be stressed, nobody wants to be stressed.” That exchange affirmed that this space wasn’t just about luxury, but about truly honoring what your body and spirit need.

Credit: Faith Katunga

Located just minutes from Marienplatz meant everything was walkable. I wandered the streets, slipping in and out of cafes and boutiques. I also spent a quiet morning walking to the English Garden, one of Europe’s largest urban parks. The English Garden felt like nature’s version of a deep breath: expansive green lawns, shaded trails, and water flowing with an ease I wanted to borrow. It became my walking meditation between the noise of everyday life and the stillness I came to claim.

So motivated was I to care for myself during this trip that when I realized I had forgotten to pack workout shoes, a rare oversight, I didn’t let it derail me. I went out and bought a new pair of sneakers so that I could make use of Rosewood Munich’s fitness center. Even as someone who goes to the gym regularly, I don’t always make time to train while traveling. But something about being here made me want to continue treating my body well.

Letting Go Inside Asaya Spa

Credit: Faith Katunga

The main event of my whole trip was the Asaya Spa. Spread across two floors, the 1,300-square-meter wellness sanctuary brings together centuries-old Bavarian folk remedies and a deeply modern sense of holistic care. The experience is pampering and personal restoration, both physical and emotional.

On my first afternoon, I stepped into the spa for a 90-minute Rosewood Bespoke Beauty Facial. This was a skin-perfecting journey entirely tailored to me. The treatment began with a deep yet gentle cleanse and continued with an enzymatic peel, a luxurious cream mask, and a Japanese lifting massage that melted tension I hadn’t realized I was holding. It ended with a brightening sheet mask and Évidens de Beauté’s signature serum and cream, products developed in Japan, powered by French elegance, and designed to support sensitive skin with their patented Triple Collagen complex.

Credit: Faith Katunga

It was easily one of the most decadent facials I’ve had. My skin felt new. The next day brought the 120-minute Aufguss Journey that stayed with me the most. Rooted in German healing tradition, the Aufguss ritual is sensory and sacred. It started with an aroma selection, guiding me to the scents my body and mind needed most. From there, I was taken through three phases: a body brushing and scrub to cleanse, a warmed cocoon body wrap to set intention, and finally, a firm massage using native pine and spruce oils. The aroma vapors mingled with the heat, infusing the room like a forest breathing all around me. It was cathartic. Energizing. Deeply connective.

On my final full day, I returned for the OTO Sleep Soundly experience, a 90-minute treatment incorporating warm stones, sound therapy, and a calming dose of CBD. Using mandarin and ylang ylang scents, this treatment resets the nervous system and supports restful sleep. Between the craniosacral techniques and the aromatherapy, I could feel my entire being shifting out of stress and into alignment.

Rest And The Power Of Wellness

As a woman moving through a world that often demands resilience, choosing rest feels like an act of resistance. We’re conditioned to carry the weight of expectations, others, and survival even when we’re running on empty. But as I grow older, I am choosing differently. This trip reminded me that I can have moments that don’t require strength.

Luxury wellness isn’t the only path to stillness. Still, it does offer something many of us rarely get: uninterrupted time, surroundings that soothe, and care that prioritizes your well-being. In Munich, I finally had that, and I claimed it without apology.