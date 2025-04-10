It started with a craving for stillness. After months of deadlines, responsibilities, and the electric noise of city life, I wanted more than just a change of scenery. I wanted a shift in tempo. The idea of a cruise always intrigued me, and when the opportunity arose to sail the Mediterranean on Viking Cruises’ Mediterranean Odyssey aboard the Viking Star, I grabbed it.

The timing made this journey even more enriching. We sailed in what Viking calls the Quiet Season, and I quickly understood why the name fits. While the Mediterranean sun in summer receives all the accolades, I experienced its quieter, more authentic soul in early spring.

The gentler pace, the softened crowds, and the milder – albeit occasionally rain-soaked – weather gave me the pause I’d been searching for. Viking, a pioneer in winter and early-season Mediterranean cruising, has been steadily expanding its presence during the quieter months.

Spanning from Venice to Barcelona, this 12-night journey promised history-soaked cities, turquoise coasts, and the kind of onboard serenity I could only dream of. But would a Viking Cruise be worth the hype? Could a cruise, a mode of travel I had never tried, offer the quietude I longed for? Here’s what I discovered.

First Impressions Of The Viking Star

Faith Katunga

From the moment I stepped onto the Viking Star cruise ship, I knew this wasn’t going to be the usual kind of trip. Maybe it was the clean lines of the Scandinavian design or the soft, welcoming glow of the atrium. Regardless, something was in the atmosphere. Everything felt calm, thoughtful, and unrushed.

The ship, part of Viking’s ocean fleet, seemed built for people who aren’t in a hurry, who want to take their time and enjoy the places they’re headed and the journey getting there. Though I discovered it towards the end of the cruise, one of my favorite spots was the Living Room, a multi-level lounge with bookshelves, cozy seating, and views that changed with the horizon. There were no casinos, no kids screaming in the hallways, no over-the-top theatrics – just space to breathe.

I also found myself at Torshavn one evening, the ship’s cozy speakeasy-style jazz lounge. There, I’d enjoy banter and watching couples dance under soft lighting while a band played smooth standards and vintage hits. It was intimate, timeless, and an unexpected highlight meant to be held dear for years.

The People And The Service

Faith Katunga

A Viking Cruise, I quickly realized, is just as much about the people you meet as the places you go. Over lunch one afternoon, I sat with two lovely women from Georgia in the U.S. – one a retired flight attendant – who opened up about their lives, loves, losses, and the trips they still desire. “Faith in Milan,” they joked – a playful twist on Emily in Paris – when I told them about my love life in Italy. Another evening, I shared dinner with two other women I’d met during the Pompeii tour.

We talked late into the night about everything from travel and marriage to education and politics. The conversations were honest, the laughter easy, and the connections unexpectedly deep. And then there was the staff. I’m not sure I’ve ever experienced such warm, consistent service. The hospitality felt deeply personal, from the cheerful room attendants who always remembered my name to the servers who brought me my favorite orange juice.

Time Travel And Timeless Beauty

Faith Katunga

The cruise itinerary was packed with history, which meant days filled with ruins, relics, and the ghosts of empires. Our first stop was Split in Croatia. I revisited the city, this time allowing the Adriatic town to speak to me slower and deeper than before. Dubrovnik was next, all shimmering sea and cinematic beauty. It was my first time there, and as I walked the city walls, I realized why so many fall hard for this place. The stone paths, hidden alley cafés, and medieval towers stirred something deeply romantic.

Corfu was another first. It charmed me with its layers of Venetian, French, and British influence. The coastal views were majestic, but my favorite memory might be simply getting lost in the Old Town, pausing to admire local cats lounging in sun patches, and bumping into fellow cruisers before enjoying an hours-long coffee together. In Italy, we anchored in Naples, and I joined the tours of Sorrento and Pompeii, two places I’d never visited before, even after years of living here.

Seeing Pompeii’s ruins for the first time was surreal. Walking those old stone streets, passing by homes and frescoes that have somehow survived centuries, hit me in a way I didn’t expect. There’s something about being in a place so perfectly suspended in time that jolts you. It makes you feel both small and incredibly alive. Later that day, I took a moment for myself on the balcony of my stateroom, overlooking Naples, a crisp glass of Falanghina in hand. The contrast between the chaos of history and the calm of that view was almost poetic.

Shores And Coastal Charms

Photo Credit: Faith Katunga

Then came Monaco – my second time, but a far more relaxed visit. With no pressure to “do it all,” I simply sat at a café, watching the elegant parade of people stroll by. That, too, felt like luxury. From there, gritty and colorful Marseille provided a stark but beautiful contrast. It was my first time in a major French city outside of Paris, and despite the usual warnings people toss around, I found myself enjoying the honesty of the city’s character.

Something was refreshing about its unpolished edges—like it wasn’t trying to impress anyone, just being precisely what it was. From the Old Port to the bohemian streets of Le Panier, Marseille reminded me that beauty often lives in layers—in the mix of grit, history, and heart. Our journey ended in Barcelona, a city I’ve always held dear. But seeing it again through post-cruise eyes gave it a different glow.

The overnight stay allowed me to explore El Born and wander the quiet back streets in the evening. At a local tapas bar, I feasted on anchovies and vermouth; my notebook opened beside me as I scribbled thoughts. I’ve seen Barcelona before – but never like this. And that’s the gift of the quiet season kind of travel: it makes even the familiar feel new.

So, Did The Cruise Live Up to My Expectations?

Yes, in every way—and then some. The Mediterranean Odyssey was indeed a journey across sea and land, but it was also a journey across my inner terrain. It gave me what I was looking for: quietude, connection, and a renewed sense of wonder. If you’re seeking late-night parties or water slides, look elsewhere.

But if you’re looking for a calm, deeply rewarding escape with exquisite service and unforgettable destinations, a Viking cruise might be your perfect match. I escaped the city, and somewhere between Venice and Barcelona, between movement and rest, I found space to grow without pressure.