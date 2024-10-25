For the off-season travel crowd, fewer crowds means more affordable prices for flights and accommodations. As the weather cools down and autumn transitions into winter, November boasts fantastic travel opportunities, whether you’re seeking a warm escape or fall foliage. Here are some of the best places to travel destinations in November:

Kyoto, Japan

Kiyomizudera Temple, Kyoto

November in Kyoto means a kaleidoscope of fall colors. The city’s historic temples, gardens, and shrines burst with autumnal reds, oranges, and yellows. Key spots like Arashiyama Bamboo Grove and the Golden Pavilion (Kinkaku-ji) offer picturesque views against the backdrop of fall leaves. Don’t miss the famous To-ji Temple’s evening illumination.

The cooler autumnal weather, which usually sits at a comfortable average high of 63F and a low of 45F, is perfect for wandering through historic streets and sampling seasonal foods like pacific saury, matsutake mushrooms, sweet potato and chestnuts at local markets. Additionally, a more sparse crowd scene compared to that of summer’s peak tourist seasons allow for a more intimate experience with Kyoto’s rich culture and heritage. Whether you’re visiting ancient temples or strolling through serene gardens, November is an ideal time to immerse yourself in the beauty and tranquility of this enchanting city.

Marrakech, Morocco

Photo Credit: Nomad Excursion Website

For those looking to escape the cold, Marrakech offers warm, sunny weather in November as the city boasts vibrant markets that come alive with autumn’s bounty. The lively souks, where the rich colors of spices, textiles, and handcrafted goods create a captivating atmosphere, are a great place to start on your November journey to Marrakech. Travelers can also immerse themselves in historical palaces and gardens, making it a cultural experience not to be missed.

Wander through Jemaa el-Fnaa square, visit the beautiful Bahia Palace, and explore the nearby Atlas Mountains for a memorable trip. Additionally, November is ideal for enjoying traditional Moroccan cuisine in outdoor cafés, where the aromas of tagine and mint tea fill the air.

New York City, USA

Sebastian Enrique/Unsplash

There’s a reason both Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, and Billie Holiday have covered the song “Autumn in New York.” It really does live up to the beautiful, autumnal hype. New York City in November is marked by cool, crisp weather and the excitement of the holiday season beginning to unfold. From watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to ice skating at Rockefeller Center, the city starts gearing up for the holiday season. Central Park is still a great spot to enjoy fall colors before winter sets in.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Photo credit: Sigfrid López

November is springtime in Buenos Aires, making it an ideal time to visit. The city’s parks are in full bloom, and it’s the perfect opportunity to explore landmarks like Plaza de Mayo, Palermo, and La Boca. San Telmo, where you can stroll through lively markets and enjoy alfresco dining in charming cafés.

Want to put on your dancing shoes? November also marks the start of the outdoor tango season. There are 3 tango dance venues where this lively dance takes place rather regularly: Plaza Dorrego, La Calesita, and La Glorieta. Specifically, the Borges Cultural Center, on the upper floor of the Galerias Pacifico, is said to have top of the line tango shows. If you’re not into dancing yourself, this does at least make for an ideal time to witness the pros do it themselves – it’s people-watching like you’ve never seen before! The city’s cultural calendar is packed with events, from art exhibitions to music festivals, showcasing its rich artistic heritage.

With fewer tourists and a lively local atmosphere, November is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the rhythm and charm of Buenos Aires.

Lisbon, Portugal

Photo credit: Andre Lergier

Lisbon in November is mild and comfortable, making it a great time to explore the city’s historic sites without the peak-season crowds. Visit Belém Tower, wander the narrow streets of Alfama, or take a day trip to Sintra. While you’re there, take in the views from São Jorge Castle, and savor delicious pastéis de nata, an egg custard tart with a dusting of warm cinnamon, without the summer rush. The city’s vibrant cultural scene thrives this time of year, with festivals, art exhibitions, and cozy fado music performances that create an inviting atmosphere. Plus, November is perfect for indulging in hearty Portuguese cuisine at local taverns – fill up on bacalhau, cataplana, bifana, and chorizo in one of the best places to travel in November.

Queenstown, New Zealand

Photo credit: Ketan Kumawat

Are you looking to escape the cold and head for warmer weather instead? November marks the end of spring and the beginning of spring in New Zealand, making it an excellent time for outdoor activities. Enjoy hiking, jet boating, and bungee jumping. Whether you’re enjoying thrilling water sports on Lake Wakatipu or taking a scenic drive to nearby vineyards, the verdant atmosphere and pleasant, albeit slightly humid temperatures make for perfect exploration.

The surrounding mountains and lakes are vibrant with greenery, and the clear skies make it ideal for sightseeing. November is also a quieter time before the peak summer tourist season, giving visitors a more peaceful experience while enjoying Queenstown’s breathtaking landscapes and adventure-filled atmosphere.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Unsplash | Aaron Huber

For a tropical getaway, Playa del Carmen is an excellent November destination. The crowds are smaller before the holiday rush, and the weather is perfect for beach relaxation and water sports. Explore the nearby Mayan ruins, enjoy scuba diving in cenotes, or simply unwind by the warm and inviting turquoise waters that November brings to this Central American hotspot.

If you’re lucky enough to arrive early in November, this month also features the Day of the Dead celebrations, where you can witness colorful altars, parades, and respectfully celebrate traditional festivities that honor loved ones who’ve passed on. With a rich culinary scene, November is great for sampling authentic Mexican dishes at local eateries while enjoying the lively atmosphere along Fifth Avenue.

Seville, Spain

Taisia Karaseva / Unsplash

November brings cooler temperatures to Seville, making it pleasant to explore its architectural beauty, including the Alcázar, Seville Cathedral, and Plaza de España. The city’s tapas culture is another highlight, and you’ll have the opportunity to experience authentic Andalusian cuisine. Here is the annual Flamenco Festival and various local celebrations that showcase traditional music, dance, and cuisine.

With its enchanting atmosphere, Seville in November offers a captivating experience for any traveler.

November Destinations for 2024

Be it culture, foliage, or sunny escape, the best places to visit in November often come with temperate climates and affordable travel packages, which is what makes them so attractive to those who either want to escape the cold of their home turf, or who simply seek a cozy feast of autumnal sights. From the vibrant streets of Marrakech to the serene temples of Kyoto, November offers something for every traveler.