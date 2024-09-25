A vacation immersed in nature’s changing colors is a top attraction in the fall. Millions of people travel to see the changing colors. According to a study from Appalachian State University, leaf peeping in 24 states during the fall contributes roughly $30 billion to local economies. But this popular activity doesn’t have to break the bank.

This curated list of domestic and international destinations contains some of the best locales for nature’s most beautiful phenomena for less. Here are the top 12 vacation deals to witness fall foliage up close. Remember that flight prices may vary based on desired departure and arrival times and airline preferences.

Our Top 12 Picks For Fall Vacation Deals

Domestic Fall Foliage Deals

Cuyahoga National Valley Park, Ohio: Round-Trip Flight + 4-Night Stay At Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square, an IHG Hotel

Located 30 minutes from downtown Cleveland, Cuyahoga National Valley Park spans 33,000 acres of forests, rolling hills, and farmland along the winding Cuyahoga River – making it the perfect destination to experience the leaves changing color up close.

According to the National Park Service, peak color is usually during the third week of October. Still, different broad-leaf trees peak at different times, so there’s a possibility of experiencing autumn foliage during October.

Staying at Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square and IHG Hotel will put you in the center of everything Cleveland offers, including its beautiful landscapes.

People from Houston can book this round-trip flight and hotel deal on Expedia for less than $900 per person. Use October 17 through October 21 as your travel dates.

Glacier National Park, Montana: Round-Trip Flight + 4-Night Stay at Wonderstone at Glacier

There’s a lot of variety at Glacier National Park in Montana. The experts say fall colors start to appear as early as September on the east side of the park. On the west side of the park, fall colors begin in early October, with the last hues of its conic gold change happening by mid-October.

If you’re traveling from Chicago, you can visit Glacier National Park just before its color peak. With your stay at Wonderstone at Glacier, you will be near Big Sky Montana, which is a beautiful drive from Kalispell Airport. Use the drive time to explore the changing colors as well.

This round-trip flight and hotel deal on Expedia costs less than $900. Book your travel dates from October 10 through October 14.

Breckenridge, Colorado: Round-Trip Flight + 4-Night Stay at Hyatt Vacation Club at The Ranahan

If you’re lucky enough to find a hotel in Breckenridge during September and October, don’t think twice about booking it. The aspens take center stage in Breckenridge, and the golden colors are some of the most stunning views in America during this time.

The best hikes are Aspen Alley, Spruce Creek Trail, Mohawk Lakes Trail, and Crystal Lake Trail.

This round-trip flight and hotel deal on Expedia is for people departing Orlando, but only a few rooms are left. Use October 14 through October 18 as your travel dates.

Hudson River Valley, New York: Round-Trip Flight + 4-Night Stay at Eastwind Windham

Located about two hours north of New York City, the Hudson River Valley is known for its rolling hills, Catskills, mountain views, and the Hudson River. There are many state parks and scenic drives to see fall foliage, including John Boyd Thacher State Park, Taconic State Park, and Palisades Interstate Parkway.

According to Travel Hudson Valley, the Mohonk Preserve is the best bet. It features more than 7,000 acres of natural areas and hundreds of trails that are great for leaf-peeping.

Your stay at the Eastwind Windham will put you in the middle of the autumn fun. People visiting from Los Angeles should Use October 24 through October 28 as your dates for this round-trip flight and hotel deal for less than $1200 on Expedia.

Willamette Valley, Portland: Round-Trip Flight + 5-Night Stay at Dossier Hotel

The East Coast and Midwest are regions in America known for fall foliage but don’t count out the West Coast. Places like Willamette Valley in Oregon offer people the best of both worlds, including wine and leaf-peeping.

This flight and hotel deal includes a stay at Dossier Hotel in downtown Portland. The drive to Willamette is less than an hour. It is a fun ride filled with a ton of autumn colors, so be sure to stop safely at lookouts to take it all in.

This flight deal and hotel package on Expedia is for travelers out of Detroit. Use October 15 through 20 as your travel dates for a package deal priced below $900.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee: Round-Trip Flight + 5-Night Stay at Historic Rocky Waters Inn

If you’re looking for a healthy mix of luxury and exploring nature’s phenomenon, there’s no better way to do this than visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where the colors develop above 4,000 feet. The Great Smoky Mountains allow people to witness fall colors later in the season. According to the National Park Service, the mid and lower elevations usually peak between mid-October and early November.

Visitors from Las Vegas can book this flight and hotel deal on Expedia for less than $1,900 from October 16 through the 21st.

Lake-Tahoe-Nevada State Park: Round-Trip + 6-Night Stay at Hyatt Vacation Club at High Sierra Lodge, Lake Tahoe

Another great destination for both luxury and leaf-peeping in nature is Lake Tahoe-Nevada State Park. Your stay at Hyatt Vacation Club at High Sierra Lodge includes an outdoor pool and a spa tub.

When you’re not relaxing from the comforts of your resort, there are plenty of options to see fall foliage near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, including Fallen Leaf Lake, Hope Valley, Star Lake Trail, and General Creek Trail in Sugar Pine Point State Park.

People from Atlanta can purchase this hotel and round-trip flight deal on Expedia for less than $1200. Use October 12 through October 19 as your travel dates.

International Fall Foliage Deals

Arnhem, Netherlands: Round-Trip + 5-Night Stay at ibis Styles Arnhem Centre

About an hour south of Amsterdam is the city of Arnhem near the German border. If you want an escape from the city, there’s nothing more magical in Europe than the beautiful parks and outdoor attractions in Arnhem.

Take the train from Amsterdam to Arnhem Central Station to enjoy the autumn’s outdoor colors.

This flight and hotel deal from New York City can be purchased on Expedia for less than $1100. Book your travel dates from October 21 through October 27.

Paris, France: Round-Trip Flight + 5-Night Stay at Vivaldi Hotel

While Paris sees a peak in tourists during the summer, October and November are also great times to visit because of the fall colors. The weather is still relatively comfortable to visit places such as Jardin des Tuileries, Parc Monceau, and Montmartre. These three locations are great for seeing Paris dressed in orange, yellow, and bright red.

People leaving Philadelphia can purchase this hotel and flight deal on Expedia for less than $1800. Use October 20 through the 26th as your travel dates.

San Martino di Castrozza, Italy: Round-Trip Flight + 7-Night Stay at Brunet The Dolomites Resort

As the days get shorter and cooler, the vibrant colors of red, orange, and golden yellow paint San Martino di Castrozza, which is surrounded by the Dolomites.

Staying at Dolomites Resort allows visitors to be close to the city center, theme parks, and, of course, nature. Hiking or biking on the nearby trails is the best way to explore the fall colors. When you’re done, you can head to the health and beauty spa to rest and relax with the views.

For less than $1800, travelers from Washington, D.C., can purchase this round-trip flight and hotel deal from Expedia. Use October 15 through October 23 as your travel dates.

Lake District, United Kingdom: Round-Trip Flight + 5-Night Stay at The Grange Country House

If you’re looking for a city escape with fewer crowds, crisp air, and scenic beauty, the United Kingdom’s Lake District is a good destination.

The green leaves turn into the typical reds, yellows, and oranges, but they also turn purple, a color you don’t readily see in some fall foliage destinations. The colors peak between mid-October and early November.

Great places to start your adventure are Allan Bank for the gardens, Aira Force, also home to the rare red squirrel, and the old stone bridge, Clappersgate Bridge.

People departing from Dallas can grab this round-trip flight and hotel deal in Expedia for less than $1400. Use October 20 through October 26 as your travel dates.

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Round-Trip Flight + 7-Night Stay at citizenM Amsterdam South

For an unforgettable European experience, head to one of its leafiest cities, Amsterdam.

This is the perfect experience for people who want to be immersed in the convenience of the city while exploring autumn colors. Fall foliage starts in mid-October, and the city’s tree-lined streets parade red, yellow, and orange leaves. Amsterdam also allows people to explore the colors on foot or on water through the canals. It doesn’t get better than this.

Those leaving Miami can snag this round-trip flight and hotel deal on Expedia for less than $600. Use October 13 through October 21 as your travel dates.

