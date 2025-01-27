Travelers across the UK and Ireland must stay home as Storm Eowyn unleashes devastating winds, torrential rain, and widespread disruption. Described by meteorologists as a “once in a generation” weather event, the storm has forced the cancelation of over 1,000 flights. Tens of thousands of passengers remain stranded and scrambling for alternative arrangements.

Storm Eowyn has shattered Ireland’s wind speed record, with Met Éireann recording an average wind speed of nearly 135km/h at Mace Head in County Galway. The storm’s intensity has prompted the issuance of rare red weather warnings in Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. The warning signals a potential threat to life. Yellow and amber warnings are in effect across other parts of the UK.

The UK’s Met Office has reported wind gusts reaching up to 100mph in exposed coastal areas, with inland regions experiencing gusts between 80-90mph. Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly emphasized the severity of the situation, urging residents in affected areas to heed local advice and stay updated on weather warnings.

Storm Eowyn Causes Massive Flight Cancellations And Travel Chaos

Storm Eowyn has hit the travel industry particularly hard. The Standard reports that at least 1,070 flights scheduled to operate to, from, or between UK and Irish airports have been canceled, as recorded by aviation analytics firm Cirium. This represents approximately 20% of all flights, affecting an estimated 150,000 passengers.

Dublin Airport is the most severely impacted, with 228 flights (119 departures and 109 arrivals) canceled. Other major airports facing significant disruptions include Edinburgh, Heathrow, and Glasgow. The cancellations have left thousands of travelers burdened with rearranging their plans.

The storm’s ferocity has not only affected air travel but has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure. In Ireland, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) reported that over 715,000 homes, farms, and businesses are without power. Northern Ireland is similarly affected, with over 93,000 properties experiencing power outages.

The widespread power cuts have prompted energy providers to mobilize repair teams across affected regions. Scottish Power, for instance, has reported that 20,000 of its customers in central and southern Scotland are without electricity. The power outage is due to fallen trees and debris affecting power lines.

Public Safety Measures And Warnings

Authorities across the UK and Ireland have issued stark warnings to the public. They urge people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. All schools in Ireland and Northern Ireland have been closed as a precautionary measure.

The UK government has sent emergency alerts to 4.5 million mobile phones, marking the largest real-life use of this warning system to date. The RAC Breakdown service has advised motorists in warning areas to take extra precautions, including parking away from trees, maintaining a firm grip on the steering wheel, avoiding coastal routes, and watching out for debris on roads.