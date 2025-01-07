Countless vacation plans have been altered for millions as a fierce winter storm tears through the U.S. The storm, Winter Storm Blair, has disrupted air and rail travel with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures.

The storm’s impact on air travel has been severe, with thousands of flights affected. As of Monday morning, January 6, 2025, nearly 2,000 flights within, to, or from the United States were canceled. Furthermore, an additional 2,400 flights experienced delays, according to data from flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines bore the brunt of the disruptions, canceling approximately 360 flights. American Airlines and Republic Airways followed closely, canceling 176 flights each. The hardest-hit airports were in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, with Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport experiencing the highest number of cancellations and delays.

In response to the severe weather conditions, airlines have been offering travelers the option to rebook their flights without incurring change fees. Southwest Airlines, for instance, issued a travel advisory. The airline allowed customers with reservations at 14 affected U.S. airports to alter their travel plans free of charge.

Amtrak Experiences Service Interruptions Due To Winter Storm

The winter storm’s reach extended beyond air travel, impacting rail services as well. Amtrak, the national passenger railroad service, canceled multiple trains, citing safety concerns due to the forecast winter weather.

While the high-speed Acela service continued to operate between Boston and Washington, D.C., several other routes between Washington and New York and other mid-Atlantic cities were canceled. These disruptions have left many passengers scrambling to find alternative transportation options or facing extended delays in their travel plans.

Meteorologists predict that Winter Storm Blair will move offshore into the Atlantic on Tuesday, potentially relieving affected areas. However, the storm’s aftermath, including icy road conditions and potential power outages, may continue to impact travel and daily life in the coming days.