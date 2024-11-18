A Southwest Airlines plane was struck by a bullet while preparing for departure at Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening. The event, which fortunately resulted in no injuries, led to the cancellation of Flight 2494 and prompted an immediate response from law enforcement.

As passengers settled into their seats for what they expected to be a routine flight to Indianapolis International Airport, the flight crew was going through final preparations. However, at approximately 8:30 PM, the tranquility of the pre-flight routine was shattered when a bullet struck the right side of the aircraft, just beneath the flight deck.

The Boeing 737-800, a workhorse of Southwest’s fleet, was taxiing on the tarmac when the incident occurred. Immediately after the impact, the flight crew returned to the gate, where passengers were safely deplaned.

“Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was set to depart for Indianapolis when a bullet apparently struck the right side of the plane, just below the flight deck, as the crew was preparing for takeoff,” a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. “No injuries were reported. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service.”

Swift Response After Southwest Airlines Plane Was Struck By Bullet

Dallas Love Field Airport quickly sprang into action, closing runway 13R/31L as a precautionary measure. The Dallas Police Department was dispatched promptly to the location to determine who opened fire and to establish perimeter security. Airport officials later reported that the runway was reopened with “minimal impact” on overall operations.

Southwest Airlines also acted swiftly in response to the incident. The airline immediately removed the affected aircraft from service for a thorough inspection and potential repairs. Southwest also arranged alternative transportation for the passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft had been “struck by gunfire near the cockpit.” As of now, the source of the bullet remains unknown.