As Winter Storm Enzo sweeps across the Gulf Coast, it’s leaving a trail of travel disruptions in its wake. The rare winter weather has blanketed the region with snow and ice, causing widespread flight cancellations and treacherous road conditions. Residents and travelers are grappling with the storm’s far-reaching impact from Texas to Georgia.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and weather advisories stretching from central Texas to Georgia and the Carolinas. Major cities such as Houston, New Orleans, Tallahassee, Atlanta, and Charleston are under these alerts, signaling that snow, ice, and high winds will make travel hazardous. The storm has brought near-blizzard conditions in some areas, particularly southeast Texas and far southwest Louisiana. This has created whiteouts that make outdoor travel extremely dangerous.

The storm’s intensity is unusual for this region, with snow and ice accumulations reported in areas unaccustomed to winter weather. New Orleans, for instance, hasn’t seen measurable snowfall since December 2009, while Jacksonville, Florida, last experienced snow in 1989. This rarity has prompted authorities to warn residents to stay indoors and prepare for potential power outages.

Winter Storm Enzo’s Massive Flight Disruptions

The aviation industry has been hit particularly hard by Winter Storm Enzo. According to FlightAware, nearly 500 flights – over 90% of the schedule – have been canceled at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) as of early Tuesday morning. The situation is similarly dire at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), with 133 flights and more than 90% of the schedule canceled.

New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has not been spared, with more than 120 departures canceled, accounting for close to 90% of its total outbound schedule. Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines have drastically canceled all flights out of MSY on Tuesday. Several major airlines have issued travel waivers in response to the severe weather.

Passengers can change their flights without incurring additional fees or fare differences. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest, and United Airlines have announced waivers covering dozens of Gulf Coast airports and Texas. Depending on the airline, these waivers allow travelers to rebook their flights from January 25 to 26.

Road Travel Hazards

While air travel has been severely impacted, road conditions are equally treacherous. Snow, ice, and freezing rain have made many roads impassable. Authorities urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Long stretches of Interstate 10, a crucial east-west corridor, will likely face closures as the region battles against the storm with limited snow and ice removal resources.

The dangerous conditions are particularly concerning given the region’s lack of experience with winter weather. Many residents are unaccustomed to driving in snowy or icy conditions, increasing the risk of accidents.