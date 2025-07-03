A single-engine Cessna 208B skydiving plane carrying 15 people crashed Wednesday evening at Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, New Jersey. The crash left 14 individuals injured and prompted a massive emergency response. Owned by Arne Aviation LLC and leased to Skydive Cross Keys, the aircraft experienced engine trouble shortly after takeoff around 5:25 p.m., according to Gloucester County Emergency Management officials.

CNN reports indicate that the pilot attempted to circle back and make an emergency landing. However, he failed to reach the runway safely, crashing into a wooded area near the airport. Emergency crews arrived to find the plane extensively damaged and many victims covered in jet fuel, requiring decontamination procedures before hospital transport. Three patients were airlifted from the scene in critical condition. The remaining injured suffered extremity injuries, fractures, and other blunt force trauma. One person on board refused medical treatment at the scene.

Current Condition Of Skydiving Plane Crash Victims

Eight patients remain hospitalized at Cooper University Hospital in Camden as of Thursday morning. Three men are currently in the trauma intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, while five others remain in serious condition. All victims at Cooper are male and are being treated for extremity injuries, fractures, and blunt force trauma caused by the impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) quickly responded to the incident, releasing an initial report Thursday stating the aircraft “crashed while returning to the airport after a runway excursion into trees.” Andrew Halter with Gloucester County Emergency Management noted, “The plane did try to circle back and attempt a landing, we are told, but was unsuccessful in that attempt.”

Local residents have expressed concerns about flight operations at the airport. Sierra Kelly of Williamstown shared her worries with 6 ABC Action News: “Some of them planes [sic] come so close down to our house that it’s crazy. I have kids in there. Who knows if they’re going to crash into our house.”

Despite the severity of the crash, emergency officials remarked on the fortunate outcome that there were no fatalities. “Just the fact that we have 15 people that are still with us here today, some with minor injuries, I think is fantastic and remarkable,” Halter stated during Wednesday night’s press conference.