On July 3 and July 4, amid the busy summer travel season, French air traffic controllers (ATC) are striking in an effort to spark industry changes in France.

UNSA-ICNA, France’s second-largest air traffic controllers’ union, is participating in the strike. According to CNBC, the workers are protesting due to industry-wide understaffing, outdated technology, and toxic management. Another French air traffic controller union, USAC-CGT, added the country’s civil aviation agency, DGAC, doesn’t comprehend its workers’ frustration.

The DGAC has reportedly requested that airlines cancel up to 50% of their flight schedules, depending on the region/city in France. Moreover, the agency has allegedly requested that travelers make alternative flight arrangements if possible.

“Despite these preventative measures, disturbances and significant delays are to be expected at all French airports,” the DGAC stated, per CNBC.

What Else Is There To Know About The French Air Traffic Controllers’ Strike?

Air France, British Airways, EasyJet, and Lufthansa have reportedly canceled flights, switched flights to larger aircraft, or reduced or adapted their flight schedules.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-budget carrier, announced that due to the strike, it’s canceled 170 flights, affecting over 30,000 passengers’ travel plans. The airline noted that the strike will also disrupt “overflights,” aka flights passing through France’s airspace while journeying to their destination. By noting that, Ryanair made it clear that French controllers’ strike impacts the flight operations of Europe more broadly.

The airline referred to the French air traffic controllers’ strike as “recreational.” That said, Ryanair and its CEO, Michael O’Leary, directly requested that the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen tackle ATC understaffing and initiate widespread industry reform

“Once again, European families are held to ransom by French Air Traffic Controllers going on strike,” O’Leary criticized. “It is not acceptable that overflights over French airspace en route to their destination are being canceled/delayed as a result of yet another French ATC strike. It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays.