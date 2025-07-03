Amazon is fueling up excitement for Prime Day 2025 with an early gift for road-tripping members this Independence Day weekend. Prime members can save a whopping $1 per gallon on gas at over 7,500 Amoco, BP, and participating AM/PM locations nationwide from July 3 through July 6. This timely discount arrives as an estimated 61.6 million Americans prepare to hit the highways for Fourth of July celebrations. The gas savings promotion comes just days before the official Prime Day event.

For budget-conscious travelers facing traditionally high summer gas prices, this deal presents an opportunity to offset travel costs during one of the busiest driving weekends of the year. Members can save on up to 35 gallons per fill-up when they link their Prime membership to Earnify, BP’s loyalty program. This limited-time promotion builds on Amazon’s regular 10-cent-per-gallon discount, which Prime members can access year-round at participating locations with linked accounts.

How To Claim Your $1 Gas Discount This July 4Th Weekend, And What To Expect On Prime Day

Amazon Prime members must first connect their membership to the Earnify loyalty program to access the $1 per gallon savings. After linking accounts, members can locate participating gas stations through the Earnify app’s store locator feature. At the pump, customers redeem their discount by entering their phone number, using a linked payment method, or selecting their specific pump location within the Earnify app.

While Amazon celebrates Independence Day with gas discounts, the main event arrives the following week with Prime Day 2025. Shoppers can anticipate massive markdowns on electronics, home goods, fashion, beauty products, and Amazon-branded devices. Early deals have already begun appearing on the site, with a particular emphasis on summer essentials, travel gear, and outdoor equipment, all perfectly timed for the vacation season. Prime members gain exclusive access to these limited-time offers as part of their subscription benefits.