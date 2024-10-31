Amazon is rolling out a new benefit for its Prime members that’s sure to fuel excitement for fall road trips. The e-commerce giant has partnered with BP, Amoco, and AMPM gas stations. It will offer Prime members a 10-cent per gallon discount on fuel purchases across the United States.

The introduction of this gas discount program couldn’t come at a better time. With many families planning the season’s getaways to witness the spectacular foliage or visit pumpkin patches, the savings at the pump are a welcome relief.

How Prime Members Can Fuel Up For Less

Accessing these savings is straightforward for Prime members. To activate the offer, members need to visit the Amazon fuel savings page and link their accounts with Earnify, BP’s loyalty program. Once set up, users can save at participating gas stations by entering their phone number at the pump, using the Earnify app, or paying with their Earnify-linked payment method.

With over 7,000 participating BP, Amoco, and AMPM stations nationwide, Prime members have ample opportunity to take advantage of this offer. The vast network ensures that savings are likely around the corner, even if you’re on a cross-country adventure or running errands around town.

This fuel discount is just the latest addition to Amazon’s growing list of Prime benefits. An Amazon spokesperson stated, “We’re constantly looking for ways to add value to Prime membership. This gas discount program is our way of supporting members as they hit the road this fall and beyond.”

Electric Vehicle Charging Discounts On the Horizon

Amazon has also announced plans to expand this benefit to electric vehicle owners. Starting in 2025, Prime members can enjoy discounts on EV charging through BP Pulse, BP’s electric vehicle charging business.

While 10 cents per gallon might seem modest, the savings can quickly accumulate. Amazon estimates that the average Prime member could save approximately $70 per year through this program. The benefits could be even more substantial for frequent drivers or those planning extensive road trips.