Amazon’s Prime Day will launch on July 8 this year, with travel deals taking center stage. Prime members can now access exclusive discounts on a wide range of products. These include luxury hotel stays, car rentals, and cruise packages. The company has partnered with major travel brands, including Budget, Royal Caribbean, and Expedia, to deliver exclusive savings that extend beyond Amazon’s typical product lineup.

Early deals are already live, with some discounts reaching as high as 88% off travel essentials and up to 30% off car rentals. There’s also an additional 10% back in Amazon gift cards for Budget rentals. This expansion of travel-focused offerings marks a shift for Amazon as it aims to become a one-stop destination for vacation planning and travel.

Hotel And Accommodation Savings

Finding affordable accommodations just got easier with Prime Day’s hotel partnerships. Prime members can unlock savings of up to 15% on hotels in Michigan and 10% on properties in San Diego and Myrtle Beach through Expedia. IHG One Rewards members enjoy exclusive discounts up to 20% on select properties. In addition, Hotels.com is offering OneKey members savings of up to 40% on participating hotels. These deals create perfect opportunities for budget-conscious travelers to book premium stays without the premium price tag.

Cruise And Sea Travel Deals

Ocean lovers will find plenty to celebrate this Prime Day. Royal Caribbean leads the pack with an impressive 60% discount for second guests, plus a “kids sail free” promotion. Carnival Cruise Line joins the savings wave with rates starting at just $80 per person per day. These limited-time offers make luxury cruising more accessible to travelers, providing substantial savings for group and family vacations.

Car Rental Discounts And Transportation Offers

Transportation costs often consume a significant portion of travel budgets. However, Prime Day deals tackle this expense head-on. Budget car rentals take the spotlight with exclusive benefits for Amazon customers. The rental company is offering up to 30% off base rates plus 10% back in Amazon gift cards. Similarly, Avis has up to 30% off base rates. This deal provides travelers with multiple options to secure affordable transportation at their destinations. These partnerships eliminate the need to rely solely on rideshare services during vacations.

How To Access Prime Day Travel Deals

Accessing these travel bargains requires an Amazon Prime membership, which serves as your key to unlocking the full spectrum of discounts. Many deals are available now as early Prime Day offers, while the official event takes place from July 8 to 11. For hotel and travel experience deals, Amazon directs customers to partner websites, where they must sign in with their Amazon credentials to access exclusive rates and benefits.