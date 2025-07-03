Millions of Americans had a rare chance to witness the Northern Lights last night and may get a second opportunity tonight, just in time for Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, lit up the skies on July 2 and may be visible again tonight, July 3, across up to 15 U.S. states. Notably, those places are the country’s most northern and closest to the Canadian border. The states where sky gazers may be able to see aurora borealis are Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Wyoming, Iowa, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Space Weather Prediction Center has provided information on viewing this week’s display — including sharing the organization’s “Aurora Viewline Forecast” for July 2 and 3.

What Else Should I Know About Viewing The Northern Lights This Week?

Those in the most northern parts of Idaho, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine have a higher likelihood of spotting the Northern Lights than those in other areas of those states. The “View Line,” which “indicates the southern extent of where aurora might be seen on the northern horizon,” falls directly on the most northeastern part of Wyoming, as well as near the northernmost parts of Iowa, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. In the latter collection of states, dark sky enthusiasts may possibly have a chance at seeing the Northern Lights.

For your best shot at seeing the nighttime natural beauty, NOAA suggests sky-gazers check the sky between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. The ideal conditions and location are clear nighttime skies where there is no light pollution. Consider checking Dark Sky International’s directory of U.S.-based designated locations near you with little to no light.

Regarding what to expect, NOAA says, “The aurora’s colorful green, red, and purple light shifts gently and often changes shape like softly blowing curtains.”