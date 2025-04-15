A small private plane crash in upstate New York claimed the lives of six people, including Karenna Groff, the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year and former MIT soccer star. On Saturday afternoon, the twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B aircraft went down in a field near Copake, New York, approximately 10 miles from Columbia County Airport.

Karenna Groff was pursuing her medical degree at NYU Langone in the Department of Neurosurgery at the time of the tragic accident. During her collegiate career at MIT, she captained the Division III soccer team and finished second all-time in goals and points at the prestigious institution. Her exceptional leadership and academic achievements earned her the coveted NCAA Woman of the Year award in 2022, an honor bestowed upon only one female student-athlete annually.

Paul Rutherford / Getty Images

Plane Crash in New York Leads To Family Tragedy

The crash claimed the lives of five additional passengers, all connected to Groff. Among the victims were her parents, Dr. Michael Groff, a neurosurgeon, and Dr. Joy Saini, a pelvic surgeon; her brother, Jared Groff, a paralegal in Manhattan; his partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte; and Karenna’s boyfriend, James Santoro.

The family was traveling to celebrate Passover and a birthday gathering when the tragedy occurred. According to a statement released by the Santoro family, James had been planning to propose to Karenna this summer. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash. Preliminary findings indicate the pilot reported a “missed approach” and requested vectors for another attempt at landing.

Shortly afterward, radar indicated a low-altitude alert and air traffic controllers could not establish contact with the aircraft despite multiple attempts. According to NTSB officials, weather conditions were deteriorating near the crash site at the time of the incident. The plane crashed “at a high rate of descent” in a “flat agricultural field” without hitting any structures on the way down.

As the investigation continues, the families have requested privacy during this difficult time, stating, “We will remember them as the six brilliant, dynamic, and loving people that they were.”