A plane crash in Minnesota resulted in a fatal outcome and property damage. The tragic incident unfolded in the suburban Minneapolis area of Brooklyn Park on Saturday, March 29, 2025. At around 12:20 p.m, the single-engine turboprop plane, identified as a Socata TBM 700, plummeted from the sky. It then collided with a house in Brooklyn Park.

The impact ignited a fierce blaze that engulfed the residence, creating chaos and destruction in the quiet suburban neighborhood. Emergency responders rushed to the site near the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway. Here, firefighters battled the intense flames while investigators began piecing together the events leading up to the crash.

The Victims And Survivors Of The Plane Crash In Minnesota

Tragically, there were no survivors among the plane’s occupants. While initial reports were unclear about the number of people on board, subsequent investigations suggest that the pilot was likely the aircraft’s sole occupant.

In a stroke of fortune amid the tragedy, the home’s resident managed to escape unharmed. Fire Chief Shawn Conway confirmed that one person was inside the house at the time of the crash but was able to evacuate safely. The plane belonged to Terry Dolan, a high-ranking executive at U.S. Bank. Dolan, vice chair and chief administration officer at the financial institution, is believed to have been piloting the aircraft at the time of the incident.

U.S. Bank released a statement to USA Today acknowledging the tragedy: “At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident.”

Flight Path And Final Moments

According to FlightAware, the ill-fated flight began in Naples, Florida, with a stopover in Des Moines, Iowa. The Socata TBM 700 departed from Des Moines International Airport at 11:12 a.m., bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis. The flight, covering approximately 280 miles, was scheduled to land between 12:11 p.m. and 12:28 p.m.

Tragically, the plane crashed just six minutes before its anticipated landing time, raising questions about what might have gone wrong in those final moments of the flight. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken charge of the investigation.