I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of couples resorts. Not because I’m obsessed with romance or hellbent on meeting someone poolside (though I wouldn’t exactly protest). But I’ve been curious about what actually happens in those all-inclusive enclaves built around intimacy and shared experiences. Is it all candlelit dinners and synchronized hand-holding, or is there something deeper on the other side of those double-occupancy bookings?

My former therapist once told me, “When you want to be in a relationship, the best place to spend your time is around couples.” Her theory was simple: surround yourself with the energy you desire, and eventually, it finds you. It wasn’t about romantic proximity as much as it was about alignment — being around people who were navigating the thing I desired for myself one day.

The concept stuck with me. So when the opportunity came to visit Sandals Dunn’s River — one of the latest additions to the Sandals portfolio in Ocho Rios, Jamaica — the answer was an easy yes. Solo.

Yes, solo. At a place where the tagline could easily be: “Lovebirds only, please.”

So, Why Sandals?

Let’s get the elephant out of the room: you do pay double occupancy rates even when you’re flying solo. That stings a little, especially if you’re cost-conscious or used to splitting with a travel buddy. But what Sandals lacks in solo-friendly pricing, it makes up for in high-end inclusions, particularly if you spring for a Club Level suite with Butler Elite status.

From the moment I stepped into my Tufa Terrace One Bedroom Skypool Butler Suite, I knew I wasn’t going to be missing out on anything. My suite came with its own infinity-edge sky pool and a tranquility soaking tub on the balcony, a full living room, and a spacious spa-style bathroom featuring a soaking tub and a walk-in shower. A king-size bed anchored the bedroom, which I took full advantage of — diagonal sleeping and all.

My butlers (yes, plural) were generous with champagne and quicker with my camera than any friend I’ve ever traveled with. I had my own private photoshoot in the pool, complete with sunset lighting and a glass of bubbly in hand. This wasn’t performing for a partner or trying to be anyone’s idea of aspirational. I was present with myself. And honestly, it felt luxurious and liberating.

The Freedom To Do Everything — Or Nothing

One of the best parts of traveling solo is the permission to move at your own pace. You can be as social or as silent as you want. No compromising on dinner reservations or waiting for someone else to finish getting ready. No polite “I’m tired too” when you’re secretly itching to stay out longer.

At Sandals Dunn’s River, I floated between beach days, the most rejuvenating salt polish at Red Lane® spa, and impromptu conversations with couples who were more curious than judgmental about why I was there alone. (Side note: people are more intrigued by confident solo travelers than they are suspicious.) I shuttled between the brown stew goat and rice peas at Saltaire and the Jerk Shack, where I had a fair share of festival and jerk chicken, toes buried in the sand, not a care in the world.

The beauty of the resort lies in how easily it allows you to slip into whatever rhythm feels right. Mornings were usually spent ordering room service, while afternoons were spent chatting at a swim-up bar or people-watching along the coast.

A More Authentic Caribbean

One thing I didn’t expect, though I appreciated deeply, was how intentional Sandals has become about integrating local culture into the experience. For a brand that operates across several Caribbean islands, the easy path would be to maintain a formulaic approach. Instead, I got a preview of their “Made of Caribbean” campaign, which centers the vibrancy of the region and the communities that keep it alive. During my visit, we dined at Miss T’s Kitchen as part of Sandals’ forthcoming Island Inclusive Dining program. The program, which supports local businesses, affords guests a chance to experience a taste of Jamaica beyond the resort. Miss T’s, a local favorite in Ocho Rios, is where everyone knows to go for all the Jamaican classics, like curry goat, oxtails, and escovitch (fish) served with scotch bonnet pepper — and it did not miss.

From the produce served in their restaurants to the artisan elements across the resort, there’s a noticeable shift toward authenticity. The food didn’t feel like a generic “island buffet.” There was heart in it. Even the resort’s entertainment leaned into showcasing regional talent — something that can often feel like an afterthought at other properties.

That local pride extends far beyond the surface. According to Adam Stewart, the Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (whom I had the unexpected pleasure of meeting while on property), this campaign is a return to the brand’s roots.

“The Caribbean isn’t just where we live; it’s who we are, and that deep-rooted foundation inspires everything we do,” Stewart told me. “Made of Caribbean celebrates what makes our home so extraordinary and unlike anywhere else in the world — from our warm, vibrant people and rich culture to bold flavors, infectious rhythm, and more. We built this company to invite guests to feel a genuine connection to the islands we call home… We’re proud to share the true soul of the Caribbean.”

Hearing that from someone who’s known for commanding stages across the globe — yet carried himself with ease and approachability on the property — was a reminder that hospitality, at its best, is about real connection.

Why Jamaica Is Always A Good Choice For A Solo Vacation

Traveling solo to a couples resort may not be your first choice, but for me, Jamaica made it make sense. The island has always been a place I return to, both literally and emotionally. It’s where I feel grounded and inspired. And when you pair that energy with a resort like Sandals Dunn’s River, where the balance of safety and freedom is well-executed, it becomes the kind of trip you don’t know you need until you’re in the thick of it.

From the moment you land at Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Sandals’ team sweeps you into vacation mode. Their private lounge is air-conditioned bliss. The transfer is seamless. And every interaction is intentional, from your driver to your check-in butler. It’s hard not to feel a sense of security, even when you’re traveling alone.

It’s easy to reduce couples’ resorts to rose petals and “just married” banners. But what I found at Sandals was something more meaningful. I found ease and space, and, most importantly, I found that sometimes, the best person to share paradise with is yourself.