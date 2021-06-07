Authentic Jamaican Cuisine To Try When You Visit The Island

There’s a lot to love about Jamaica: picturesque beaches, reggae and dancehall music, cultural festivals, and of course the food. Jamaican cuisine draws its flavor from several influences including Amerindian, African, Irish, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Indian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern.

The birthplace of Bob Marley, Blue Mountain coffee, and Red Stripe beer is one of the most recognizable and popular Caribbean islands, so chances are you’re a stone’s throw away from a Jamaican restaurant in your neck of the woods. But if you want the authentic flavorful and spicy experience, we’ve compiled a list of dishes you need to try before leaving Jamaica.