Silver Airways, a Florida-based regional carrier operating flights throughout Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean since 2011, has unexpectedly ceased all operations effective June 11, 2025. The sudden shutdown comes six months after the airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2024. The shutdown has left thousands of passengers scrambling to find alternative travel arrangements during the peak summer season.

Early Wednesday, Silver Airways announced the closure on its website with a stark warning to customers: “Please do not go to the airport.” This unexpected development marks the end of a 14-year run for the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered airline, which had previously promised to continue normal operations throughout its bankruptcy restructuring process. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection with hopes of securing additional capital and undergoing financial restructuring to strengthen its position as a competitive airline.

Why Silver Airways Failed

Industry experts point to several factors contributing to Silver’s demise. “Airline bankruptcies are sadly not uncommon, but airlines shutting down are rare,” Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst with Atmosphere Research Group, told Fox 13 News. “For an airline to shut down during the peak summer season is very unusual.”

The airline operated on extremely slim margins in a competitive industry where any disruption could derail the entire business model. Drew Dawson, a Professor of Bankruptcy Law at the University of Miami, noted that Silver Airways had “a long history of going in and out of bankruptcy” and that their fleet “just kept getting smaller” throughout the bankruptcy process.

The abrupt shutdown has left passengers stranded and searching for last-minute alternatives to reach their destinations. Silver Airways served numerous vacation spots across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean, including Nassau, Bimini, St. Kitts, and St. Maarten. Silver Airways advised those with upcoming reservations that “all credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency.”