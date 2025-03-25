Genetic testing giant 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing has left millions of customers worldwide wondering about the fate of their most personal data — their DNA. This development has sent ripples through the genealogy tourism industry. Travelers often use DNA testing services to plan heritage trips and connect with distant relatives. As the company seeks a buyer, concerns are mounting about the privacy and security of genetic information that many used as a passport to their ancestral past.

The Rise And Fall of A DNA Pioneer

Founded in 2006, 23andMe quickly became a household name. The company promised to unlock the secrets of people’s ancestry and genetic health predispositions with a simple saliva sample. It rode the wave of public fascination with personal genomics for years. As a result, 23andMe attracted millions of customers eager to explore their genetic heritage.

Many of these customers used their results as a springboard for planning trips to ancestral homelands, fueling a boom in heritage tourism. However, the company’s fortunes took a turn following a series of setbacks. These problems included a data breach, a class-action settlement, and the closure of its drug development division. 23andMe’s challenges, coupled with a decline in demand for DNA testing kits, ultimately led to the company’s financial downfall.

Privacy Concerns In The Wake Of Bankruptcy

The bankruptcy filing has raised alarm bells among privacy advocates and customers alike. Dr. Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, points out that the company’s privacy protections may have been insufficient from the start.

“What you might have thought was safe and secure is clearly not, as the bankruptcy is making clear now, but hasn’t been from the beginning,” he told ABC News.

This news is particularly concerning for travelers who have used 23andMe’s services to inform their heritage journeys. The possibility that their genetic data could be transferred to a new owner as part of the bankruptcy proceedings has many worried about how the company could use their information in the future.

What Happens To Your Data After 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Filing?

According to 23andMe’s privacy policy, customer data may be transferred to a new company in the event of a bankruptcy or sale. While the policy states that any new owner must adhere to the existing privacy guidelines, experts warn that these could be subject to change.

For travelers and genealogy enthusiasts concerned about their data, there are steps they can take to protect genetic information. Customers can delete their data and request the destruction of their DNA samples. To delete your account and personal information from 23andMe, you can follow these steps:

Log into your 23andMe account and navigate to the “Settings” section.

Scroll to the “23andMe Data” section at the bottom of the page.

Click “View” next to “23andMe Data”.

Scroll to the “Delete Data” section and click “Permanently Delete Data”.

Confirm your request via the email you’ll receive from 23andMe.

It’s important to note that while deleting your account will prevent future use of your data, it cannot undo research that has already been conducted using your genetic information.