Sierra Leone Will Grant You Citizenship Thanks To Black-Owned Ancestry Company

Sierra Leone is offering those from the African diaspora a path to citizenship if they can prove that they are of African descent.

The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and its facilitating agency The Monuments and Relics Commission announced an unprecedented partnership with AfricanAncestry.com, the Black-owned genetic ancestry tracing company, which would allow people to formally obtain citizenship to the fifth most peaceful country in Africa.

“We welcome you to acquire land, live in our communities, invest, build capacity and take advantage of business opportunities,” President Julius Maada Bio said to the 59 inaugural recipients under the new partnership during a citizenship ceremony.

According to AfricanAncestry.com, this path to citizenship program was designed by the company’s partnership director and Diallo Sumbry, an architect of Ghana’s Year of Return. The two worked closely with the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs to foster the relationship and establish core guidelines for the now official program. The first step is to obtain an authentic AfricanAncestry.com Certificate of Ancestry featuring a special Seal validating Sierra Leone ancestry.

“This partnership is perhaps the most significant milestone for African Ancestry since we created a way for Black people to trace their African roots using DNA 18 years ago,” said Dr. Gina Paige. “It has transformed the total experience of what it is to be an AfricanAncestry.com customer.”

With a second trip to Sierra Leone scheduled for this fall as part of the AfricanAncestry.com Family Reunion trips, people interested in the process can get the ball rolling by sending a request to the company.

In 2019, Idris Elba was granted citizenship to Sierra Leone, his father’s native country during his first visit. During an interview with the BBC, he stated, “the biggest honor I could get from my country.”

In 2019, Idris Elba and Pascal Siakam were granted citizenship to Sierra Leone during their first visits. Elba stated it was "the biggest honor I could get from my country."

AfricanAncestry.com says it plans to expand the program to more than 30 countries in Africa where they trace ancestry in the coming years.