Another new travel phenomenon has emerged, and it’s stirring up controversy among passengers. Known as “seat squatting,” this trend involves travelers occupying seats that weren’t assigned to them. Seat squatters often do this in hopes of scoring a better spot on the plane without paying extra fees.

As airlines continue monetizing seat selection, premium spot prices rise. In response, some passengers have taken matters into their own hands. Now, the term “seat squatters” has led to a lot of conversations on social media platforms. Flyers continue to share experiences of encountering – or sometimes being – these opportunistic travelers.

Gary Leff, a respected travel industry expert and author of the blog “View From the Wing,” explained the motivation behind this behavior to Fox News Digital. “Flyers may not be able to get what they want from the airline when reserving seats. Or, the airline may want a fee for the seats they want and the passenger doesn’t want to pay — so they’ll try their luck on board.”

What Impact Do Seat Squatters Have On Flights?

While some view seat squatting as a harmless attempt to improve one’s travel experience, others see it as unethical and potentially disruptive. The practice can lead to confrontations between passengers. It can also create additional work for flight attendants who must resolve seating disputes.

Many social media users expressed discomfort with the idea of being caught in the act. One Reddit commenter stated, “I would be so ashamed to be caught for something like this in the confined space of a plane on a long trip.” Another added, “Ah, the thought of being confronted for doing that gives me anxiety, lol.”

Airlines have yet to publicly address the seat squatting trend. However, individual crew members often find themselves in the position of mediating these situations. In some cases, as reported in a post on the “r/americanairlines” subreddit, flight attendants may allow seat squatters to remain in their chosen spots if it doesn’t cause significant disruption.