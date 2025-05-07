Starting May 7, American travelers over 18 years old will need a REAL ID or otherwise approved form of personal identification to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 based on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation for federally “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.” Beginning May 7, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant identification or other acceptable form of identity verification to travel domestically through TSA, aka the Transportation Security Authority. A REAL ID will also be needed to enter federal facilities and nuclear plants. The mandate applies to U.S. residents across states and territories, and travelers can obtain a REAL ID via a local DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).

Identification that is REAL ID-compliant will have a star at the top right corner. Depending on where it was issued, the symbol may be gold, black, or surrounded by one of the two colors and within another shape.

What Forms Of Identification Can I Use To Travel Domestically Without A REAL ID Compliant Identification?

Per the TSA, the identification below will work for catching a domestic flight if you don’t have a REAL ID-compliant photo identity card. However, please be aware that you’ll still need a passport for an international flight.