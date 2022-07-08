One Day in Seattle: What To See and Do

Editorial note: This article on Seattle was updated at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Seattle is a city in Washington state located on Puget Sound, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. Because of this, the city is known for its beautiful views of the water and green landscapes, making it the “Emerald City.”

Things To See and Do in Seattle

Tourists enjoy visiting Seattle for its many things to see and explore. Mount Rainier is an active volcano that offers excellent views for hikers on a clear day. And Bainbridge Island is a popular attraction where visitors can see a performing arts show, tour a farm, or even take a yoga class.

To learn about the city’s history, visit Capitol Hill. Not to be confused with DC’s Capitol Hill district, the Emerald City’s Capitol Hill includes lush parks and progressive ideals, while proudly billing itself as the “Capital of Fun.” And there’s no question that it lives up to its name!

Dining

Seattle is known for its great food, and especially its seafood and coffee. So try a cup of coffee from the Starbucks Reserve Roastery for an interactive cafe experience filled with coffee tastings, educational tours, and more.

Or have a taste of Seattle’s famous ice cream at Creamy Cone Cafe. Their Magic Cookie Bar ice cream made with graham crackers, chocolate chips, pecans, coconut, and caramel is a customer favorite and one of the best things on the menu.

And if you can’t pick just one, try them all! Take a Seattle food tour where you can sample foods and desserts from a number of local eateries.

With so many things to see and do there, it can seem challenging to cover it all with limited time. However, if you’re planning a trip to Seattle but are short on time, you can still see much of the city! Here are six must-see places to visit on a 24-hour stay in Seattle: