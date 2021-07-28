Flora And Fauna: Seven Of The World's Most Beautiful Gardens

Paris is home to several beautiful gardens, and the Jardin du Luxembourg is among the most famous.

Commissioned by Marie de Medici around 1612, it’s a favorite of locals and tourists, and it’s large enough to grant everyone some personal space.

Owing to the garden’s historical significance and prime location between The Latin Quarter and St. Germain, it’s always well manicured. The Luxembourg Palace, with its imposing facade, is currently in use by the French Senate.

The tree-lined promenades, lush vegetation, and statues are a joy to behold throughout the year, especially in the spring. While the kids are entertained by a puppet show, you can find a bench in the shade to unwind with a book.

If you happen to cross the Grand Bassin in the center of the garden, you might find children pushing little wooden boats through the water with long sticks. This is part of a charming tradition dating back to the 1920s, when a man named Clément Pandeau crafted toy boats for children to enjoy. Today, you can rent them for just a few Euros.

The Medici Fountain is magnificent, but you really have to know about it in advance because it’s somewhat secluded. If you walk along the water basin preceding the principal statues, you’ll find a secret feature- a second, smaller fountain with a relief depicting the Greek myth of Leda and The Swan.