Do You Love Art? Here Are Museums and Galleries Highlighting Art Across The African Diaspora

As the world gradually starts to return to something close to normal, we can partake in life’s simple pleasures, including visiting museums and art galleries highlighting the African diaspora.

For those of us who are artists, seeing the work of Black creatives both past and present, can inspire. For everyone else, it can deepen appreciation for art and the education it provides. Here, we list some of the major museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Louvre, since both have exhibits of interest to Black visitors, as well as smaller, more humble galleries.

Grab your sketchpad or camera and patronize these ten museums and galleries featuring Black art.