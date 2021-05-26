How To Spend 48-Hours In Black-Owned Los Angeles

Being arguably the most distinguishable city in California, the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles has attracted millions of travelers every year. Although, it is considered a melting pot of a city, there are established communities of Black residents where Black-owned Los Angeles thrives, but is on the brink of removal.

Many Black vendors are being pushed out to other areas in Los Angeles County but the Black neighborhoods of Crenshaw, Leimert Park, and Inglewood are vibrant epicenters of Black culture in Southern California.

When you are headed towards Los Angeles for a quick two-day excursion, here is a great guide into making the most out of your trip by spending 48-hours in Black-owned Los Angeles.

Day 1

Morning

Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, Black travelers can use the Noirbnb app to locate a comfortable stay where the host/owner of the home is Black. Launched by Stefan Grant, this application provides a safe experience, with superb customer service and stylish homes.

After securing your spot, make your way to Hot and Cool café. The hip restaurant became popular for its vegan meal options, smoothies, and gourmet coffee drinks. Located at 4331 Degnan Blvd in South Central, the next stop should be the Black-owned bookstore scene at Eso Won Books which is the neighboring establishment.

There, you may run into the store owners, James Fugate and Tom Hamilton who have transformed the quaint bookstore to a high-traffic flow book center and shop for Black residents who make hundreds of new orders each day. The bookstore has some of the best African Diaspora art and books for their customers as well as significant texts on important moments in Black history.

Afternoon

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, located at 202 E, Manchester Blvd, is one of the most popular comfort food establishments in Inglewood. Their smothered chicken dish is hearty enough to fill you up for an entire afternoon while you could go to the Norman O. Houston Park in Baldwin Hills to digest the heavy meal you just indulged in.

If you needed another meal option outside of American comfort food, Baldwin Hills is home to some of the best Jamaican food in Los Angeles. T ‘N Irie Jerk Shack is located at 3209 W 54th Street and has some of the best plantains you will ever try. This is definitely an unbeatable second option if Dulan’s isn’t pleasing your palette enough.

Evening

Before you go off to plan your next dinner, pay a visit to Baldwin Hill’s Museum Of African American Art at 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. The gallery of Black art displayed changes throughout the months, which provides for a new experience every time you visit. This museum is a convenient pit stop because it is located in the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall, so you can search for a new outfit to go out in the nighttime.

Photo Credits: Yohan Marion

After your art and retail therapy, Woodspoon is your next foodie destination that serves Brazilian food in Downtown Los Angeles. The rustic Brazilian kitchen will transport you out of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles’s 9th street and into the colorful neighborhoods of Brazil. The sangria and pot pies will definitely leave you full for a night out, and you can end the evening on a swan in Echo Park recreation center before they close at 9pm.

Day 2

Morning

After that full-day of outings and eating, you probably want something more light after freshening up and getting ready to leave your Noirbnb. Cafe Buna in Marina del Rey (552 Washington Blvd), is your next breakfast destination. This time, order a lighter meal option like the Kalewich or Cajun chicken, Jordan Bowl. The diner has been serving the community since 2004, and you will be able to taste their culinary skills in every bite.

If you need a little more, feel free to stop by The Juice in Atwater Village (3145 Glendale Blvd) where you can peek at the Hollywood sign and really take in the busy suburban pace of the Los Angeles, Hollywood scene.

Afternoon

Since you are already in the Hollywood area, Runyon Canyon is right behind Atwater Village and you can choose to take the more active route or lounge at the picturesque, Griffith Park. Both options provide an immersive peaceful experience into the quieter neighborhoods of Los Angeles where you can live like a Los Angeles resident.

Photo Credits: Benjamin Massello

After spending your day relaxing at either of these landmark Los Angeles districts, you can wind down at Sunset Blvd. and enjoy the scenic road that is easily identifiable in many Hollywood films. After doing some window shopping, Melrose and Fairfax ave. have multiple Black-owned businesses that range from retail shops to coffee shops.

Evening

Now, that you have kept up with your word to yourself to maintain a lighter eating day than the all-in foodie excursion you had the day prior, you can indulge. The Drunken Burrito (6655 Hollywood Blvd) is a great last stop to make before you head back to your native city.

This Black-owned Los Angeles vegetarian eatery transforms hearty meals into healthy vegan and vegetarian options to fit the insatiable need for high-quality ingredients in local establishments.

You can end your day at the contemporary art space of Band of Vices in the West Adams neighborhood. Located at 5376 W Adams Blvd, the curated Black modern art center is an amazing way to end your day. That way you can prepare for your safe trip back.