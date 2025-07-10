Major flash flooding in New Mexico has resulted in three deaths, property destruction, road closures, and evacuations.

The flooding in Ruidoso occurred on July 8 after intense monsoonal rains. A press release published by local officials shared that the three victims who lost their lives are a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a man between 40 and 50 years old. The city’s officials noted that the deceased “were swept downstream by the unprecedented floodwaters that struck the area.” The press release also referred to the flash flooding in Ruidoso as “historic” and “catastrophic.”

The natural disaster occurred when the Rio Ruidoso — a 30-mile-long river located in New Mexico’s Sierra Blanca and Sacramento Mountains — rose to 20 feet. The Village of Ruidoso noted that the flooding was “record-breaking,” being five feet higher than previously recorded. During the flash flooding, emergency crews reportedly “conducted 50-60 swift-water rescues.”

What Else Should I Know About The Flooding In New Mexico?

“Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy,” said Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford. “The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion to these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together.”

“Search and rescue operations are still underway. The Ruidoso Community Center at 501 Sudderth Drive remains open as a temporary shelter for displaced residents,” detailed the press release.

Moreover, Travel and Tour World noted that evacuations have occurred in Ruidoso’s Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, and Paradise Canyon.

The Ruidoso natural disaster comes as Central Texas faces destruction from fatal flooding on July 5 that has killed over 100 people. Last year in June, the New Mexico village suffered the South Fork and Salt wildfires, which combined burned over 24,000 acres.

How Is The Flooding Affecting Travel?

Air travelers heading to nearby airports should check to see if their flights will experience weather-related delays or cancellations. They should also contact their hotels to confirm whether the flooding has affected their bookings.

Local train, bus, and car travel have taken hits due to the flooding. Ruidoso visitors should familiarize themselves with the village’s road closures, as they impact car and bus travel. Moreover, agencies have reportedly canceled or delayed train and bus routes temporarily.