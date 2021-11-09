Photo Credit: Getty Images
These 10 U.S. Airports Have The Most Flight Delays and Cancelations
People are traveling again and going to visit places all over the country and world. However, as flights resume, things such as flight delays and cancelations are increasing as well.
Research conducted by The Family Vacation reveals the US airports and airlines that face flight delays and cancelations most frequently, based on insights analyzed from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
According to the research, passengers are more likely to experience delays at some airports and on some airlines than others. The Family Vacation team’s analysts have taken a deep-dive into the Bureau of Transportation Statistics’s (BTS) ‘Airline On-Time Statistics and Delay Causes‘ data for the period of July 2019 to July 2021.
Want to prepare accordingly? Here are the 10 U.S. airports with the most flight delays and cancelations.
10. John F. Kennedy International Airport, NY
The busiest airport in New York and one of the busiest in North America, John F. Kennedy International Airport ranked number 10 on the list.
With 18.795% of flights either delayed or canceled between July 2019 and July 2021. According to the airport’s official data, before the pandemic, it used to receive over 60 million passengers per year.
9. San Antonio International Airport, TX
San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is located approximately 8 miles north of downtown San Antonio. This airport serves Texas’ second most populous city. It is considered a Texan hub for flights to domestic and Mexican destinations.
The airport received 10.4 million passengers in 2019, and 19.03% of flights were delayed or canceled.
8. Orlando International Airport , FL
The largest airport in Florida, Orlando International Airport, is located six miles southeast of Downtown Orlando. It has over 850 daily flights on 44 airlines. The airport also serves 135 domestic and international destinations.
19.22% of flights into this airport are either delayed or canceled.
6 . Boston Logan International Airport, MA
According to JD Power, Boston Logan International Airport is the 18th best largest airport in the US. The airport is the largest in New England (both passengers traffic and cargo handling). It is also the busiest in the Northeast, behind the New York City area.
However, research data showed that 19.39% of flights were delayed or cancelled n this airport between July 2019 and July 2021.
6. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport tied with Boston Logan International Airport, ranking number 6 on the list, with 19.39% of flights that were delayed or cancelled between July 2019 and July 2021.
In 2019, the airport received over 13 million travelers, according to its official data.
5. Palm Beach International Airport, FL
This airport is located 2.5 miles west from downtown West Palm Beach. It has easy accessibility from all of South Florida. Palm Beach International Airport ranked number 8 on the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards, ranked the 5th Best Medium Sized Airport in the J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Study and the 8th Best Domestic Airport by Travel and Leisure.
Despite these good reviews, the airport had 19.76% of flights that were delayed or cancelled.
4. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, FL
With 20.22% of flights either delayed or canceled, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport ranked number 4 on the list.
Before the pandemic, the airport used to offer 700 daily departures (both domestic and international) to more than 75 destinations. Fort Lauderdale airport is the 18th busiest airport in the United States, in terms of passengers. This is due to its proximity to Port Everglades, a world-renown cruise port. In 2019, the FLL processed over 36 million passengers.
3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, TX
Dallas/Fort Worth International airport ranked number 3 on the list, with 20.77% of flights delayed or canceled between July 2019 and July 2021.
This airport is located halfway between the two cities and serves more than 73 million passengers a year. DFW offers flights to 192 domestic and 67 international destinations. DFW is the fifth-busiest airport in the world in terms of operations.
2. La Guardia Airport, NY
La Guardia airport reached second on the list, with 22.52% of flights delayed or cancelled during the period researched.
Located on the northern edge of Queens in New York City, La Guardia is one of the three big airports that serve New York City, along with Newark and John F. Kennedy Airports. In 2019, La Guardia received over 31 million passengers, according to Wikidata query and sources.
1. Newark Liberty International Airport, NW
Number 1 on the list is Newark Liberty International airport.
Airline companies that operated at this airport had 24.29% of flights delayed or cancelled during the period researched.
Newark Liberty Airport is located nearby Northern New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. In 2019, the airport received over 46,366,452 passengers. This was the highest number in its history.