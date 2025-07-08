Texas, the Lone Star State, is renowned for its diverse and rich history, vibrant culture, and wide variety of attractions. From reliving Westerns, soaking up cowboy culture, and attending rodeos, to visiting ranches and learning about the state’s intertwined history with Mexico, there’s a wealth of things to do, see, and experience. Moreover, the BBQ-filled food scene and game-changing music are other draws. Texas also boasts a diverse range of landscapes, hidden gems, areas of natural beauty, and outdoor activities and attractions.

Texas is family-friendly, as well as good for solo travelers, friend groups, and other visitor types. However, the impacts of recent, fatal flooding in the state’s central region pose cause for concern.

Official Travel Advisories

Since July 5, aggressive flash flooding of the Guadalupe River caused water heights nearly 30 feet high in central Texas. The fatal destruction has resulted in the loss of over 100 lives. Travel and Tour World reports that some Texas visitors have become stranded during the floods. The source claims the visitors are facing dangerous, life-threatening conditions.

The authorities’ search for survivors continues. Travel disruptions are widespread.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in the following counties: Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson.

Is Texas Safe for Tourists and Solo Travelers?

Texas is generally considered a safe destination for tourists and solo travelers. However, visitors should practice standard safety precautions, such as keeping their valuables secure at all times and avoiding nighttime travel when they’re alone.

Amid the current state of flooding, travelers should check local reports ahead of their trip to see if their vacations are feasible. Their pre-trip precautions should also include checking the forecast weather for their destinations, reviewing the recovery efforts, and determining whether the area’s local authorities are temporarily discouraging visitors. Also, if you continue with your visit, get travel insurance that covers instances of natural disasters.

Crime

Information included in the 2023 Crime in Texas report noted that the state’s overall crime volume had decreased by 5.3% from the previous year. Regarding the instances of different types of crimes, motor vehicle theft was the only crime category that saw an increase in both rate and volume between 2022 and 2023.

Transportation

There are numerous forms of transportation available to Texas visitors, including rental cars, rideshares, bus lines, Amtrak trains, and airports. However, flooded areas likely face transportation inaccessibility at the moment.

Bank Safety Information

Take standard safety precautions when visiting ATMs and conducting online banking in public. Never share your personal banking information with others.

Health

On July 1, the Texas Department of State Health Services disclosed a measles outbreak “primarily in West Texas.” It recommends being immunized against the disease.

Scams To Be Aware Of In Texas

On July 7, Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton warned Texans that scammers were on the prowl amid the state facing “catastrophic flooding.” Among the scams are those that unjustly seek financial support, taking advantage of donors with good intentions. Those living in the state should also be wary of accidentally hiring individuals who falsely offer support during their rebuilding or reconstruction phases.

Where To Stay In Texas

There are seven natural regions within Texas: Big Bend Country, the Gulf Coast, Hill Country, Panhandle, Piney Woods, the Prairies and Lakes, and the South Texas Plains. The state includes many well-known cities and towns that travelers may visit, such as Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Galveston, South Padre Island, and others. The state also offers a wide variety of accommodation types and styles.

To find the safest place to stay, read the reviews of previous guests and compare local crime rates against the state’s.

Best Time To Visit Texas

Texas is a year-round destination. Travelers will likely have something to do, see, or experience depending on when and where they visit. All four seasons have pros and cons regarding whether or not you should visit.

People Also Ask

When should I not visit Texas? Some travelers avoid visiting Texas during its summers due to the high temperatures, which can reach the high 90s or even the low 100s.

Is Texas cheap for tourists? Many tourists may consider visiting Texas cheaper in comparison to other U.S. states with higher costs for accommodations, food, and attractions.

Should You Still Travel To Texas Right Now?

Travelers should consider postponing their visits if their plans include central Texas. The devastation caused by recent flash flooding calls for donations to individuals and reputable organizations as the region rebuilds its communities and eventually becomes more suitable for tourism again.

On July 7, the City of Kerrville’s police department stated that sightseers in the flooded area were causing harm to first-response, rescue, and recovery efforts. The department’s Facebook post said, in part, “Our first responders were hampered by heavy traffic yesterday, mostly sightseers who are making things worse. If you’re not from here, don’t come here to see flood damage. If you live here, avoid the river corridor so our first responders can do their jobs.”

Regarding Texas generally, travel is considered safe for travelers as long as they take standard precautions. In the Lone Star State, it is advisable to stay in safe areas and choose reputable accommodations. Also, avoid high-crime areas, especially at night.