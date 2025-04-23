A rapidly spreading wildfire in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens has prompted a state of emergency. The fire has forced thousands to evacuate and disrupted major transportation routes. Known as the Jones Road Fire, the blaze ignited on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Toms River in Ocean County. It has since engulfed over 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures.

ABC News reports that the wildfire began around 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It rapidly expanded due to gusty winds and dry vegetation. By evening, it had jumped the Garden State Parkway, leading to the closure of a significant stretch of this major highway. The fire’s rapid growth and proximity to residential areas necessitated swift action from local authorities.

New Jersey Wildfire Leads To State Of Emergency

Approximately 3,000 residents from Ocean and Lacey Townships had to evacuate as the fire threatened their homes. Emergency shelters are available at local high schools to accommodate displaced individuals. To ensure firefighter safety, Jersey Central Power & Light Company cut electricity to about 25,000 customers in the affected areas. ​

Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in Ocean County on Wednesday morning, mobilizing additional resources to combat the blaze. “Due to its accelerated growth… and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County,” Way stated, urging residents to stay informed and adhere to safety protocols.

As of Wednesday morning, the Jones Road Fire was only 10% contained. Firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze, utilizing ground crews and aerial support. Moreover, weather forecasts predicted breezy conditions with winds up to 20 mph, but a calming trend in the afternoon offered some hope for containment efforts.

Community Response

Residents affected by the wildfire in New Jersey expressed a mix of fear and determination. One evacuee, Kelly Mendoza, described the scene to ABC News. “Smoke and everything was right in my backyard. Everything was covered in black ashes.” Another resident, Michael Ferrara, recounted the difficult decision to evacuate, prioritizing his family’s safety amid the encroaching flames.

Despite the challenges, the community has shown resilience. An alpaca farm near the fire’s path reported that all animals were safe, and the property remained unthreatened. The cause of the Jones Road Fire remains under investigation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay alert and follow official guidance.