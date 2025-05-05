When you think of mafia strongholds, your mind might immediately leap to Chicago, New York, or the South of Italy. Of course, organized crime has its roots all over the globe, generating hard times for hard-working taxpayers and great content for film and TV fans. The brand new Paramount+ series “MobLand” offers an example of the latter, with stunning shots of Tom Hardy and company busting skulls, collecting payment and mitigating social conflict from within the criminal underworld. “MobLand” takes place entirely in and around London, offering distinct visuals, recognizable landmarks and a skyline you can’t find anywhere else. With all this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the series was shot on location in England’s capital.

Whether you’ve been meaning to explore the Big Smoke for some time, or you’re simply inspired to check out the city after binge-watching the first season of “MobLand,” now seems like the perfect time to pack your bags and head to London. We’ll outline a few key filming locations for the series ahead and offer a few tips and tricks for making the most of your London itinerary. Before long, you could find yourself in the midst of a mafia civil war… or at least an unforgettable vacation.

Explore London Like Harry Da Souza

Key Scenes: As you can likely anticipate, “MobLand” uses a wide array of London backdrops. Specific locations include the Peacock Gymnasium on North Caxton St, the historic St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, and the misnamed Isle of Dogs (actually a peninsula) which overlooks the River Thames. Per a write-up in TimeOut, the very first scene in the series was shot at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, showcasing a massive shootout between warring gangs. Some additional coverage was shot in Belgium, though these scenes are few and far between compared to the standard London setting. Native Londoners may even find themselves scanning the background of outdoor scenes, searching for a few local businesses and citywide institutions.

Best Time to Visit: While there’s never a bad time to check London out, most first-time visitors are encouraged to make their pilgrimage to the city during the spring. The months of April and May offer the mildest weather, sparse crowds and plenty of outdoor events for you to explore. Winters can see some pretty heavy rains, though many travelers won’t mind toughing it out because there’s something magical about London during Christmastime. No matter when you plan your vacation, be sure to pack some layers. If the weather is poor, you can always bundle up – plus, a nice jacket will hide a bulletproof vest from your rival mobsters.

Transportation Options: Like many major metropolitan hubs of Europe, London boasts a fairly comprehensive public transportation grid. Those seeking a quick trek across the city can be sure to rely on any number of buses, trains, cable cars and taxi cabs. If you’re looking to explore the area from tip to tail, or venture outside of city limits, you can always order a rideshare vehicle or pick up a rental car. Otherwise, the area is known to be fairly walkable, as long as you’re feeling up to the task.

Since “MobLand” is still so fresh to the television landscape, you likely won’t find an official production tour for the series anytime soon. Still, fans are more than welcome to embark upon a self-guided experience and explore the greater London area at leisure. If you’re a TV and film super-fan, and specifically looking for a production tour, you’ll have your pick of the litter in London, as the city is home to a variety of popular IP. “Ted Lasso,” “Downton Abbey,” “Doctor Who,” and the Harry Potter franchise have all been shot in and around the Big Smoke, offering tons of sightseeing and photo opportunities to share with your friends. Even if you have little interest in the filmmaking process, you’ll find plenty of historical sites, tourist destinations and experiences in nature in London, making the city a perfect getaway for solo travelers, groups and whole families.

Things to Do: When you’re not busy cooling the hot heads of rival gang members, London will serve as an ideal backdrop for travelers of all stripes. Be sure to take a quick tour of the city after settling into your hotel so that you can get a sense of the size, scale and history of England’s capital. Tours are available via bus, boat or a brisk walk, offering you a chance to take in some of the sights, sounds and tastes of the city without committing to an all-night destination. Once you’ve gotten your bearings, you’ll want to pencil in some time for must-see stops like the British Museum, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben. The London Eye ferris wheel is another great way to get a full picture of the city, while the Chessington World of Adventures Resort provides a unique adventure through nature.

Where to Eat: Since London is such a thriving cultural hub, it should come as no surprise that there’s such a wide variety of flavors and cuisines to try out. Visitors will surely want to treat themselves to an authentic London experience, by ordering fish and chips at a local hole-in-the-wall pub, along with a pint of your favorite beverage. While it’s hard to go wrong with a London bar, you’ll also want to check out a few upscale sit-down joints in between visits to “MobLand” filming locations. A few of our favorite stops include 64 Old Compton Street, Ottolenghi Spitalfields and the Michelin star-rated Chiltern Firehouse. Here you’ll find everything from trendy, picturesque dishes to stunning views overlooking London’s one-of-a-kind skyline. If you encounter any trouble scoring a reservation at these restaurants, don’t be afraid to throw caution to the wind and try something new. London has a complex melting pot of dishes to explore, so you’ll always leave wanting more.

Where to Stay: Since London is such a busy city, home to some 8.9 million citizens, there is a bustling tourism industry designed to keep you in the city and right by the action. Chain hotels are available at exceedingly low rates – especially when booked in advance. Likewise, you can sometimes score deals on the higher-end hotels by optimizing your credit card rewards points, booking through your travel partner, or opting into a loyalty program, depending on how often you travel. A few highly-rated options include Strand Palace, The Resident Covent Garden, and The Royal Horseguards which is effectively a Victorian-inspired castle overlooking the River Thames. If you really play your cards right, you’ll be able to kick back, enjoy your vacation and take in the unique allure of London in peace. Worst case scenario, a mob war breaks out during your trip, and you’ve gotta crack a few heads on your way back to Heathrow.