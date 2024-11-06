Actor-producer-director Sylvester Stallone has been a force within the film industry. Since his breakout role as Rocky Balboa, he’s landed five more Rocky films and two Creed films. Adding onto a host of different roles that he’s fulfilled, his most recent project is Tulsa King. In this Paramount+ series, Stallone plays the role of Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The General was released from prison after serving 25 years for murder and was exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his boss. There, in Tulsa, the New York Mafia capo began to rebuild his life, as well as a new criminal empire. At the same time, the General attempted to secure his own safety against old connections with the help of a new, misfit crew. In its second season, the shooting site has changed. Here’s what we know about the Tulsa King season 2 filming location.

Atlanta, Georgia

Key Scenes: Indoor scenes may have been filmed in Eagle Rock Studios.

Indoor scenes may have been filmed in Eagle Rock Studios. Best Time to Visit: The city is known to have its mildest weather in the spring and early fall, when tourists can avoid extreme heat and enjoy outdoor activities.

The city is known to have its mildest weather in the spring and early fall, when tourists can avoid extreme heat and enjoy outdoor activities. Transportation Options: Upon landing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, the commute into the downtown area takes around 20 minutes. From there to Norcross, visitors can travel by car for 20 minutes or by bus for a little over an hour.

The first season of Tulsa King was filmed throughout Oklahoma. Because the production team was in search of a place that offers film tax credit without an annual limit, Atlanta was one of two more appealing locations.

Things to Do: Outside of being a metro and film hub, Atlanta is also a hub of Black history. And, if you’re into historical tours, then look no further than this Black History and Civil Rights tour.

Where to Eat: Toward the end of the tour, visitors will pass by an area with several eateries. One of those eateries is Fin & Feathers, a delight for foodies and socialites. Visitors have raved in their reviews about everything from the lamb chops and catfish to the chicken thighs.

Where to Stay: Consider the Edgewood location of Fin & Feathers near the Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta. The Darwin Hotel is also in this area of the city and has a nightly rate that ranges between $140 and $170.

Gainesville, Florida

Key Scenes: Parts of the second season were shot in Gainesville, Florida. Specific filming locations have not yet been confirmed.

Parts of the second season were shot in Gainesville, Florida. Specific filming locations have not yet been confirmed. Best Time to Visit: To avoid extreme weather, tourists should plan their visit for winter or spring when temperatures range from 68 to 88 degrees. It’s also a great time to explore outdoor activities like horseback riding and antique shopping.

To avoid extreme weather, tourists should plan their visit for winter or spring when temperatures range from 68 to 88 degrees. It’s also a great time to explore outdoor activities like horseback riding and antique shopping. Transportation Options: Visitors can travel by car or bus into the downtown area of Gainesville, which takes between 10-20 minutes.

Although Atlanta was more appealing for the tax credit, Gainesville, Florida is known for its slower pace. The production team secured this second filming location, which is close to the other shooting sites. They began considering another filming location for the series after the cast and crew raised concerns about the weather at the original filming site. Florida offers less extreme weather compared to Oklahoma.

Things to Do: Depot Park is a beautiful outdoor space in Gainesville, Florida. Whether you’re an outdoorsy person or merely a tourist, you’ll appreciate the beauty of this landscape painting come to life.

Where to Eat: For a light bite, travel less than half a mile to the Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Restaurant where the tempura has received rave reviews.

Where to Stay: And if you want to make a pit stop at a local hotel before carrying on with your day or find a place that’s comfortable to end your night, consider the Home2Suites by Hilton Gainesville Medical Center. Nightly rates are around $100.