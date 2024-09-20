A routine Frontier Airlines flight from Orange County to San Francisco took a terrifying turn on September 9, 2024. What began as a typical Monday morning journey quickly spiraled into a nightmare at 30,000 feet, leaving passengers and crew shaken.

Charles Angel Salva, a 30-year-old man from Fremont, California, now faces federal charges after allegedly attempting to choke a flight attendant and declaring that the plane was “going down.” The drama unfolded shortly after takeoff when flight attendants noticed oxygen masks dangling from an overhead compartment in the middle of the aircraft.

How Did The Passenger End Up Choking The Flight Attendant?

As the plane climbed to cruising altitude, Salva reportedly became increasingly agitated. Witnesses described him as appearing claustrophobic, desperately wanting to escape the confines of the aircraft. In bizarre events, Salva got his hand stuck in the overhead compartment while trying to pull down an oxygen mask. What followed was a scene of utter chaos.

Salva allegedly began shouting obscenities at the flight crew, exclaiming, “We are all going to hell,” and, “This airplane is going down!” His erratic behavior escalated rapidly as he attempted to grab fellow passengers and made a dash towards the rear of the plane.

In a heroic effort to contain the situation, flight attendants tried to restrain Salva. However, their attempts were met with violence. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Salva allegedly attempted to choke one flight attendant, leaving visible marks on their neck. He then pushed another crew member, threatening to “kill everybody” on board.

Passengers, rising to the occasion, helped subdue Salva. But the ordeal was far from over. Breaking free from flex cuffs, Salva had to be restrained using a seatbelt. During the struggle, he reportedly kicked a flight attendant multiple times, causing bruising and swelling that later required medical attention.

The severity of the situation forced the pilots to make an emergency landing at Ontario International Airport in California. Upon touchdown, law enforcement boarded the aircraft to find passengers still holding down the unruly man. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told CNN it will investigate the incident.