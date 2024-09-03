Environmental conditions are a factor at the forefront of travelers’ minds as global warming has caused bizarre and unfortunate situations. The recent incident with a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing has made headlines. It is one of the most recent and significant cases of severe turbulence. This situation has caused several injuries, although injuries from turbulence are relatively rare. Despite this, this is not the first time a United Airlines flight has experienced turbulence resulting in injuries.

More On The Severe Turbulence

On Wednesday, August 28, United Airlines Flight 1196 encountered difficulty in the air after departing Cancun, Mexico around 12:15 p.m. local time. The flight was on its journey from the Cancun International Airport (CUN) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). United’s Boeing 737-900 aircraft was on track to arrive at its planned destination when turbulence was first encountered. While flying over Lousiana the most severe turbulence occurred and rocked the plane. This is when the crew reported the turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This intense turbulence forced them to divert the plane to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Shortly after the turbulence hit, the pilot steered the plane in a circle so that it could land safely in Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) paramedics met the plane at the gate. They landed at the Memphis International Airport (MEM) around 2:50 p.m. local time, according to the FAA. United Airlines has since confirmed that 179 people were onboard the plane (including seven crew members). The MFD has also confirmed that six people had minor injuries but the extent of those injuries is not clear. An additional person was taken to the hospital, although they were not in critical condition.

The Aftermath Of The Emergency Landing

After the emergency landing in Memphis, the flight continued to Chicago. As reported by FlightAware, the flight was over two hours late to its final destination. The plane arrived at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) at 6:27 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 28. While this is a significant delay, passengers surely would have rather gotten to their destinations safely than be in a more perilous situation. The FAA has reportedly begun an investigation into the situation.