If you’re a Netflix subscriber, or a mega-fan of dating shows in general, you may already be well aware of “Love on the Spectrum.” The heartwarming Netflix docuseries, which was adapted from an Australian show of the same name, offers an honest, uplifting look into the world of dating for individuals on the autism spectrum. For those not in the know, the series essentially functions as “The Bachelor” with a twist of therapy, and offers more genuine connections than drama and competition. As each season progresses, fans are able to watch as several couples navigate the nuance of a first date, the construction of emotional bonds and the best way to express affection in their particular relationship. The show breaks stereotypes, challenges misconceptions about autism and showcases a diverse range of personalities and communication styles.

Beyond the moving stories, both versions of “Love on the Spectrum” feature inviting and visually compelling filming locations which mirror the warmth and individuality of their cast. For those looking to explore these stunning sites, the first series was filmed in and around Sydney, Australia, while the Netflix version was shot all across the United States. The most recent season, which premiered on Apr. 2, was primarily filmed in the Atlanta, Georgia area, though additional material was shot across Florida, California and Boston. We’ll take a moment to briefly run through some of these production locales, before outlining a few specific highlights in these areas worth exploring.

Sydney, Australia

Key Scenes: As stated, nearly all of the original Australian “Love on the Spectrum” series was filmed in and around the New South Wales capital city of Sydney. As a result, the key scenes include dates shot on location at the Sydney Opera House, the Harbor Bridge and one particularly notable episode centering on Sydney Motorsports Park. Racing enthusiasts will clock this park as the site of Ronan and Katie’s high-speed date, while more intimate settings like Darling Harbor allow the couple to converse over drinks and dance on the waterfront. These visually serene settings help ease the pressure of dating, giving participants space to connect naturally.

Best Time to Visit: The ideal times to explore Sydney are during spring (September to November) and Autumn (March to May). These shoulder seasons offer a perfect balance of mild weather, blooming gardens and thinner tourist crowds compared to the busier summer months. If you’re coming from the Northern Hemisphere, just try to remember that the seasons are flipped when you travel down under, so book accordingly if you’re known to sunburn easily.

Transportation Options: Sydney’s public transit system includes trains, buses and ferries that make navigating the city quite easy. As such, those looking to stick to the major downtown areas can largely rely on public works to get by. Of course, if you’re looking to explore the outback beyond the major metropolitan hub, you may want to charter a ride or rent a vehicle. Luckily, most of the “Love on the Spectrum” shooting locations won’t require you to go too far off the grid. Still, you may be remiss if not to visit the outskirts of the city and see wild kangaroos if this is your first time visiting the sunburnt country.

As the original backdrop for the Australian version of “Love on the Spectrum,” Sydney offers city noise alongside beachfront views like Bondi, for a diverse landscape to showcase dating and companionship in a much complex scope. Dates often take place in outdoor cafés, coastal walking paths, or quiet garden settings. These spaces are not just visually scenic – they also accentuate the show’s commitment to thoughtful pacing and comfortable environments. While you likely won’t encounter any official production tours while visiting the area, you’re certainly welcome to explore the city on your own self-guided adventure.

Things to Do: Sydney has a little something for travelers of all stripes. First time visitors should consider taking a walk across the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge, or hopping on a ferry to soak in the waterfront seascape. Others can spend the day at Darling Harbor, filled with attractions and dining options, or head to Bondi Beach for sun, sand and coastal vibes. If you’re a watersport fan, you’ll find that this iconic beach will provide you with an embarrassment of riches, as surfing, paddle boarding and kayaking is plentiful along this coastline. For a more tranquil escape, explore the lush greenery and peaceful walking trails of Centennial Parklands, a serene retreat right in the city.

Where to Eat: Those visiting Sydney may find themselves inundated with a myriad of delicious food options, since the city is home to over 5.5 million permanent residents. With plenty of cultures and cuisines to explore, you’re bound to find something that appeals to your specific tastes. Our key recommendations include Grounds of Alexandria, which is a café known for its beautiful garden setting and inventive brunch options. For a more upscale dining option, Café Sydney offers waterfront views paired with a relaxed yet refined menu, making it an ideal spot for a memorable evening out.

Where to Stay: As with restaurants in the area, those exploring the shooting locations of “Love on the Spectrum” will have plenty of hotel accommodations to choose from when setting their itinerary. Consider snagging a room at QT Sydney if you get the chance, since the hotel delivers a quirky, design-forward experience right in Sydney’s Central Business District, blending luxury with artistic flair. For something more serene, Ovolo Woolloomooloo offers a stylish, waterside stay full of personality.

Atlanta, Georgia

Key Scenes: As stated, season three of Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum” takes the dates to bold new locales, including Los Angeles, Boston and Seneca, South Carolina. While the show heads all across the United States this year, a vast majority of the season was captured in and around the thriving, vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia. The scenes involving Connor Tomlinson are especially prevalent in the Big A, with taping taking place at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta at 3300 Peachtree Road Northeast. Netflix also utilized camera crews at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort at 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive and captured a wide array of Atlanta landmarks including Centennial Olympic Park.

Best Time to Visit: While Atlanta offers a stunning visitor experience year round, first time tourists are usually advised to check out the Peach during the spring. This time of year offers milder weather and vibrant nightlife, with only a fraction of the oppressive humidity known to plague the American South throughout the dog days of summer. If you really don’t mind the heat, you might also be able to find some exciting opportunities to explore from June to August, though outdoor events may be a bit more crowded during that time.

Transportation Options: Atlanta is known to have one of the strongest public transportation grids in the South, with a wide array of buses, trains and taxis available throughout the city. If you’re trying to explore the furthest reaches of rural Georgia during your stay, you may want to rent a vehicle of your own, though the MARTA bus should have you covered for any and all local travel.

Depending on what you’re into, you’ll surely find love in Atlanta, not unlike the participants of “Love on the Spectrum.” The American version of the show offers a rich diversity of locations, from relaxed poolside hangs to art-filled city corners. On-screen dates unfold in locations such as the Atlanta Zoo, the local parks and night markets, and the botanical garden, which breathes some refreshing greenery into the surrounding city environment. Local coffee shops prioritize inclusivity and calm vibes throughout the A, allowing young singles to talk and get to know one another on their own terms.

Things to Do: There’s no shortage of things to do in Atlanta, since it’s such a big city boasting a natural blend of nightlife, culture, nature and relaxation. Visitors can explore the Fox Theater, Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic site and World of Coca-Cola immersive exhibit at their leisure, while stopping for street food and corner performances along the way. Quiet gardens, libraries and other laid back elements are part of the rich tapestry that make up Atlanta as well, just in case you’re experiencing sensory overload from the sheer volume of available activities. One of the more exciting day trips from the A includes a cable car ride through Stone Mountain, offering a smooth ride, as well as a cool, calm, birds eye view tour of the city.

Where to Eat: When it comes to dining, Atlanta is lush with cozy, feel-good options. Nikolai’s Roof, BoccaLupo and Poor Hendrix are a few local favorites, while Bone’s Restaurant is a must-see if you don’t mind spending top dollar for an unforgettable meal. If you find difficulty scoring a reservation at these trendy staples, you can always rely on street vendors and popular chains to get you by. Of course, Atlanta has a rich culinary history that deserves to be explored, so be sure to ration a few bucks into your meal budget while planning the trip.

Where to Stay: For the best accommodations in the city, check out some of the fine upscale Atlanta hotels like the Omni at Centennial Park, Hotel Indigo at Midtown or Voco The Darwin Atlanta. If these stays are just a tad outside of your price range, you can also find cozy rooms at a variety of chains found throughout the downtown area. Atlanta serves as a home to over 500,000 full-time residents, and sees millions of visitors annually, so you can bet that there will be plenty of rooms across all budgeting spectrums.