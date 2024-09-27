Single and ready-to-mingle people have the best dating market available to them in Seattle, according to a new study.

FetishFinder reportedly found that the well-known Washington city — home to over 755,000 — is the best for dating out of the country’s 20 largest. Time Out noted that Seattle had the highest monthly amount of people actively seeking a romantic relationship. FetishFinder’s top five included Denver, Dallas, Indianapolis, and Austin, following Seattle consecutively.

The study’s data was pulled from the Census Bureau and Google Keyword Planner (a keyword discovery and research tool). It also got information from Numbeo, a cost-of-living database. The findings were based on a city’s numbers of singles and relationship seekers. Likelihood of marriage, divorce rates, quality of life, and the cost of living in that area were considered.

Charlotte, Columbus, and Washington D.C. were within the list’s top 10 best cities.

Where Were The Worst Ranked U.S. Cities For Dating?

The worst cities for dating may or may not surprise you. Texas had three cities within the list’s bottom five: San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Houston. Phoenix, San Diego, and San Jose were also among the worst – with the last named allegedly being the most terrible for daters.

Many other U.S. city hubs were in the roundup of worst places for daters. New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Chicago were all poorly ranked.

Is Seattle Really The Best Place For Daters?

In December 2023, a WalletHub study analyzed 182 U.S. cities on their “dating-friendliness” for singles. That study also had Seattle as the No. 1 best for those unmarried and seeking a relationship.

“Where you live can have a big impact on your love life,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. “If a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates. In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive.”