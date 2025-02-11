The ways to explore Alaska are just as enticing as the many reasons why people visit. Over a million go see the 49th state by cruise every year. Whether they stay onboard or embark on shore excursions, Alaska’s awe-inspiring landscapes and wildlife are holistically fulfilling for many travelers. Moreover, visitors have the opportunity to explore dry land and learn about aspects of the land’s indigenous peoples.

While there’s so much to do, see, and experience, staying safe is generally travelers’ top priority wherever they go. Below, read more about whether Alaska is safe.

Official Travel Advisories

The U.S. State Department, CDC, and WHO have no specific travel advisories for Alaska.

The Alaska State Department of Transportation and Public Facilities notes that The Last Frontier “is a very complex aviation environment” that can be impacted by weather, mountainous landscapes, and other factors. The authority’s information is detailed as “special considerations” for flying in the 49th state.

In early February 2025, Bering Air Flight 455 went missing while traveling from Unalakleet to Nome – both within Alaska. The plane was found January 8, less than 40 miles from Nome. Tragically, all 10 people on the small commuter plane were announced as dead.

Is Alaska Safe For Tourists And Solo Travelers?

Alaska has one of the highest crime rates in the United States (compared to other states). However, tourists and solo travelers may feel safe if they take standard precautions and remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

Crime

According to the 2023 annual report for the Uniform Crime Reporting Program by Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (released in August 2024), the state’s crime rate and reported number of criminal offenses had increased. Information from 2022 to 2023 cited more property crimes, including robberies, larceny thefts, and vehicle thefts. Contrastingly, reports of violent crimes, including rapes, decreased.

Transportation

There are many generally safe transportation options available for tourists. Flying, ferries, buses, shuttles, and trains are all options. Alaskan cruises are also very popular. If driving, utilizing Alaska 511 is smart for updates on roadwork, incidents, and route conditions.

Bank Safety Information

The dollar will be accepted as Alaska is a part of the U.S. Travelers can make most purchases with their credit/debit cards, but paying with cash may be necessary in some instances or remote areas.

Health

Follow health advice and recommendations for U.S. travelers. Outdoorsy travelers should also be prepared. It’s important to be mindful of one’s health and the potential external risks before exploring nature in Alaska.

Common Scams To Aware Of In Alaska

Crimes are more generally between locals and those who know each other. However, tourists should keep their wits about them in cities and villages alike. Also, as a visitor, know that anyone selling fake Native American arts or crafts is committing a crime. Avoid being victim to that by shopping at reputable places and doing your part – and research – to support local, indigenous communities.

How To Stay Safe In Alaska

Having travel insurance can help protect you and your trip. Research everything thoroughly before booking and ensure your trip includes all reputable and licensed accommodations and activities. Also, be sure to confirm prices before booking anything.

Where To Stay In Alaska

Popular tourist destinations when visiting Alaska are Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks, and Seward.

If in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, consider Hotel Captain Cook and the Staybridge Suites Anchorage – an IHG Hotel.

Best Time To Visit Alaska

The best time to visit Alaska is between May and September if you want to be there during its peak season for on-land and cruise adventures. However, if you want to see the northern lights or enjoy winter activities, your best bet is to visit between August and April.

People Also Ask:

Is it safe to walk around Alaska?

Alaska is generally safe, but travelers should implement standard safety measures and vigilance. Moreover, visitors should consider how they’ll maintain their safety if walking around and hiking the great outdoors, particularly regarding the wildlife, environment(s), and terrain they might experience.

Is it possible to get around Alaska without a car?

Yes, there are multiple ways to travel within Alaska without a car. Depending on your itinerary, consider finding your way by bus, shuttle, train, ferry, plane, or cruise.

How many days do you need for a road trip to Alaska?

According to Alaska.org, a week should be an ideal amount of time to enjoy a land tour or self-driven road trip.

Should You Still Travel To Alaska?

Alaska can be safe for travelers if they take precautions. General traveler safety tips apply, including being vigilant, being current on vaccinations, and being updated on local news. Moreover – especially if you’ll be enjoying Alaska’s beautiful landscapes – educate yourself on the terrain and wildlife you may encounter ahead of your trip. While there, always prioritize reputable businesses.