A desperate search is underway in the remote wilderness of western Alaska for a small plane that vanished with 10 people on board. The Cessna 208 Caravan, operated by regional carrier Bering Air, disappeared from radar on Thursday afternoon, sparking a multi-agency rescue effort hampered by challenging weather conditions.

AP News reports that on Thursday, the ill-fated Flight 445 departed from Unalakleet, Alaska, at approximately 2:40 p.m. local time. Its destination was Nome, a coastal city about 150 miles away. According to David Olson, Bering Air’s director of operations, the aircraft went off radar and lost radio contact with air traffic control around 3:20 p.m., just minutes before its scheduled arrival in Nome.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that the plane’s last known position was about 12 miles offshore. Before losing contact, the pilot had informed Anchorage Air Traffic Control of his intention to enter a holding pattern while waiting for the runway in Nome to clear.

Search And Rescue Efforts For The Missing Plane In Alaska

As news of the missing plane spread, a coordinated search and rescue operation quickly mobilized. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that crews were conducting active ground searches from Nome and White Mountain, both located in the Nome Census Area on the southern Seward Peninsula. The operation has drawn support from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard, and the U.S. Air Force.

Despite initial limitations due to poor weather and visibility, search efforts intensified as the evening progressed. Shortly before 8 p.m., an HC-130 Coast Guard plane arrived in the Nome area to conduct a grid pattern search over the water and shoreline. This specialized aircraft is equipped with advanced search and rescue technology capable of detecting objects and people even in low-visibility conditions.

The search for the missing Cessna faces challenges due to harsh weather conditions typical of the Alaskan winter. The region between Unalakleet and Nome was experiencing snow, fog, and low temperatures at the time of the plane’s disappearance. These conditions hamper visibility for search crews and raise concerns about the chances of survival for those on board.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department has urged the public not to form individual search parties due to the treacherous weather and safety risks. Instead, they’re encouraging the community to support the official rescue efforts and keep the potentially missing individuals in their thoughts.

Ongoing Investigation And Support

As the search continues, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is closely monitoring the situation. The agency will likely launch a full investigation once more information becomes available. Local healthcare providers, including the Norton Sound Health Corporation, are standing by to respond to any potential medical emergencies resulting from the incident. A family center has been set up at the Norton Sound Regional Hospital for the passengers’ loved ones to gather and await news.