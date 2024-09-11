Every day, there seems to be commotion on social media. The most recent incident that sent dramatic waves through the internet occurred last Thursday when a Carnival Cruise Line ship collided with a piece of drifting ice in Alaska’s Tracy Arm Fjord. This episode set loose comparisons to the ill-fated Titanic. Many people, both on and off the Carnival Spirit, have taken to social media to share their reactions to the incident, which occurred during a seven-day voyage.

The Carnival Spirit’s ‘Titanic Moment’

While navigating the Tracy Arm Fjord, the Carnival Spirit struck what the company described as “an errant piece of drifting ice.” Despite the initial alarm, Carnival Cruise Line quickly reassured the public. An official communication to Fox Business stated that “the vessel continued on its cruise, and there has been no impact to operations.”

Following the incident, the ship’s hull underwent a thorough assessment, revealing no damage. The Carnival Spirit proceeded with its scheduled itinerary, set to conclude its journey in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday. While the cruise line maintained that the situation was under control, passengers aboard the Carnival Spirit took to social media platforms to share their experiences, often with a flair for the dramatic.

Cassandra Goskie, a passenger who captured the moment on video, shared her footage on TikTok and in a private Carnival VIFP Club Members Facebook group. Her commentary, “If we die, it was damn well worth it. It’s a Titanic moment,” quickly went viral. In the video, which has since been widely circulated, Goskie can be heard exclaiming, “Oh, we are hitting it. Damn,” as other passengers crowded the deck to witness the unusual event.

From April Futrell “Good evening James! We are on the carnival spirit and hit an iceberg just outside of Sitka and Tracy arm fjord! Here’s some pictures! We are safe and after assessing for damage we are back on track headed to Skagway!” pic.twitter.com/KIUkrlLtx9 — James Spann (@spann) September 6, 2024

The incident led to a flurry of activity across various social media platforms. On X, passengers shared photos and firsthand accounts of the experience. One user posted images taken by their local meteorologist, showing the iceberg and a small boat assessing the ship for damage.