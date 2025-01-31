The best Alaskan cruises will blow your mind with the natural beauty of America’s 49th state and its surrounding waterways and landscapes.

While many cruise lines offer voyages to Alaska, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises are popular choices. Whether you’re looking for something adventurous, luxurious, all-inclusive, or family-friendly, there’s an Alaskan cruise with a stunning route perfect for you.

Before you visit Alaska, check whether your cruise will stop at one or more of its popular cities, including Juneau, Sitka, and Ketchikan.

10 Best Alaska Cruises

Holland America Line – 7-Day Alaska Explorer

Holland America Line – 7-Day Alaska Inside Passage

National Geographic Expeditions/Lindblad Expeditions – Alaska Escape: LeConte Bay, Wrangell and Misty Fjords

Disney Cruise Line – 7-Night Alaskan Cruise From Vancouver

Hurtigruten Expeditions – Alaska & British Columbia | Inside Passage, Bears, And Aleutian Islands Southbound

Silversea Cruises – Vancouver To Steward (Anchorage, Alaska)

Princess Cruises – 11-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco)

Princess Cruises – 4-Day Alaska Sampler

Virgin Voyages – Alaskan Glacier Blues & Coastal Views

Norwegian Cruise Line – Alaska: Glacier Bay, Skagway, & Juneau

7-Day Alaska Explorer

Holland America is highly regarded as one of the best in the business when it comes to Alaskan cruises. This itinerary’s route makes for good whale watching, wildlife viewing, and seeing the magnificent Hubbard Glacier.

Location: The itinerary includes cruising the Puget Sound, going through Stephens Passage, Juneau, seeing the Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, and Ketchikan. Departure and arrival are in Seattle.

Holland America Line Type Of Cruise: Standard

Standard Spotlight: All the wildlife viewing

Take this cruise on Holland America's Eurodam ship instead of the Noordam or Westerdam if you want more dining options.

7-Day Alaska Inside Passage

This cruise is ideal for those who want to experience the “glacier-cut fjords, lush rainforests, and diverse wildlife” of the Inside Passage – which is well beloved by cruisers. You’ll spend two days at sea on the scenic passageway’s waters.

Location: The itinerary includes cruising the Inside Passage, Tracy Arm Inlet, Juneau, Skagway, sailing Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, and more time on the Inside Passage. Departure and arrival are in Vancouver.

Holland America Line Type Of Cruise: Standard

Standard Spotlight: All the time cruising the Inside Passage

This sailing is offered via multiple ships, so choose whichever one will best fit your travel needs.

Alaska Escape: LeConte Bay, Wrangell, And Misty Fjords

This six-day trip is one of the best Alaskan cruises for adventurers ready to explore and learn about the 49th state. During this incredible experience, guests can see Misty Fjords National Monument, learn from Indigenous Tlingit people, and hike through Tongass National Forest. At the latter, you might see bald eagles, moose, or even black bears. One of the cruise’s best bonuses is that you can go on excursions via a kayak or Zodiac boat. Doing so will get you up close and personal with waterfalls, floating icebergs, tidewater glaciers, and more.

Location: The itinerary includes Juneau, the LeConte Glacier, the Sumner Strait, Wrangell Island, Misty Fjords National Monument, and Ketchikan.

National Geographic Expeditions in collaboration with Lindblad Expeditions Type Of Cruise: Expedition

Expedition Spotlight: The immersive expedition experience

The activity level will be light to moderate, so don't be intimidated by this amazing expedition experience.

7-Night Alaskan Cruise From Vancouver

Disney offers one of the best Alaskan cruise options for families needing a thrilling, wholesome adventure. When you’re not enjoying Alaska’s scenic beauty, there’s so much Disney magic and fun onboard for all ages.

Location: The itinerary includes glacier viewing at Stikine Icecap, Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan. Departure and arrival are at Vancouver.

Disney Cruise Line Type Of Cruise: Family-friendly

Family-friendly Spotlight: Kids clubs, live productions/entertainment, all-inclusive besides adult-exclusive dining and a few other paid add-ons

Dates for this cruise run from May through September.

Alaska & British Columbia | Inside Passage, Bears, And Aleutian Islands Southbound

Those who swear by all-inclusive travel will absolutely love this Alaskan cruise. This 18-day experience includes complimentary Wi-Fi, all meals, drinks, and professionally captured photos of you onboard and during excursions. You’ll get a free weatherproof jacket and gear during your expeditions. Regarding the itinerary, you might land on some “rarely visited islands” described as “places of rare wildlife, isolated scenery, and forgotten history.”

Location: The itinerary includes cruising the Bering Sea, Dutch Harbor, Unga, the hidden bays of the Alaska Peninsula, Katmai, and Kodiak. Then, you’ll cross the Gulf of Alaska, see the glaciers of Icy Bay, and continue to Sitka, Wrangell, and Misty Fjords. The cruise ends by sailing the Inside Passage and disembarking in Vancouver. Departure is from Seattle.

Hurtigruten Expeditions Type Of Cruise: All-inclusive expedition

All-inclusive expedition Spotlight: The all-inclusive price includes free airfare before the cruise, an overnight hotel stay in Seattle, and transfers to and from the airport

You could take this cruise going northbound (more expensive), which would be the itinerary sailing in reverse from as listed above.

Vancouver To Steward (Anchorage, Alaska)

This seven-day cruise on Silversea’s Silver Whisper is designed for experiencing Alaska through a luxury sailing experience.

The guest-to-crew ratio on this voyage is nearly 1-to-1, ensuring exceptional service. You’ll have a complimentary butler, transportation into town at most ports, onboard entertainment — including a casino — and more.

Another bonus is that most rooms feature a private teak veranda.

Location: The itinerary includes sailing the Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Icy Bay, Valdez, and Seward. Departure is in Vancouver.

Silversea Cruises Type Of Cruise: Luxury all-inclusive

Luxury all-inclusive Spotlight: The nearly 1-1 guest-to-crew ratio

This sailing is also available via the reverse itinerary.

11-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco)

This cruise is great for enjoying the experience of getting to Alaska as much as your actual time there. Five days of the trip are at sea, where you’ll enjoy the Ruby Princess ship’s perks like “Movies Under the Stars” and the art gallery and auctions. There are designated areas for children and teens, as well as The Sanctuary – a retreat for adults.

Location: The itinerary includes Skagway, scenic cruising of Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Prince Rupert. Departure and arrival are in San Francisco.

Princess Cruises Type Of Cruise: Standard

Standard Spotlight: The options for multigenerational groups, like families

Most onboard dining options are specialty restaurants that may cost extra to dine at.

4-Day Alaska Sampler

This short voyage is one of the best Alaska cruises for a getaway. Although the only stop is in Ketchikan, it’s a fantastic opportunity to spend the day learning about Alaska Native culture and the city.

Location: The itinerary includes departure in Vancouver, Ketchikan, and arrival in Seattle.

Princess Cruises Type Of Cruise: Standard

Standard Spotlight: Exploring Ketchikan, Alaska’s “First City” and the “Salmon Capital of the World”

There are 42 Ketchikan excursions that you can choose from, including fishing, dining in the wildness, and a crab feast. There's also seeing Misty Fjords National Monument by seaplane and visiting Totem Bight State Historical Park.

Alaskan Glacier Blues & Coastal Views

If you’re planning a 2026 Alaska cruise with Virgin Voyages, your journey will take place on the newest addition to the brand’s fleet – the Brilliant Lady. This seven-night trip will be ideal if you’re looking for an adults-only Alaskan cruise adventure.

Location: The itinerary sailing the Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Sitka, cruising the Tracy Arm Fjord, and Prince Rupert. Departure and arrival are in Seattle.

Virgin Voyages Type Of Cruise: Adults-only

Adults-only Spotlight: An adults-only experience

Brilliant Lady's Alaska voyages set sail in Summer 2026.

Alaska: Glacier Bay, Skagway & Juneau

The seven-day cruise is perfect for hitting all of Alaska’s must-see spots during a vacation that’s not too long or short. The perks of being on this family-friendly Norwegian Encore ship are the onboard go-karting area and laser tag.

Location: The itinerary includes Juneau, Skagway, cruising Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, and Victoria. Departure and arrival are in Seattle.

Norwegian Cruise Line Type Of Cruise: Standard

Standard Spotlight: Lengthy periods in port cities, family fun

There are nearly 150 shore excursions to choose from during this cruise.

The best Alaskan cruises include voyages showcasing an awe-inspiring journey, as well as the state’s natural beauty. Many options are family-friendly, making for a unique and memorable multigenerational trip. Several advertise cruising the Inside Passage and viewing glaciers and wildlife, which will enrich any traveler’s experience.